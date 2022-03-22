Wreckfest Headed to Switch on June 21 - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Bugbear Entertainment announced Wreckfest will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 21 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99.

The game first released for PC in June 2018 and later released for the PS4 and Xbox One in August 2019. It also released for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2021.

View the Switch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dozens of vehicle options give you the chance to get creative when you wreck your friends online and aim for demolition dominance. Whether you pick a lawn mower, school bus or crop harvester, this game is all about having a good time, breakneck racing and over-the-top crashes.

Besides a considerable amount of unusual and normal vehicles you can choose from, Wreckfest offers its players multiple racing tracks and meaningful customization for good looks and armor upgrades. This demolition derby themed racing game will leave you in awe of the awesome looking vehicular destruction, so start the engine and get ready for the release.

Wreckfest will feature an up-to-16-player online multiplayer mode as well as offline tournaments with steady 30 frames per second. The Nintendo Switch version offers two season packages: Season 1 package includes 20 crazy and iconic vehicles, 20 insane roof decorations, and a car customization pack with new armor, rims and more. Season 2 package grants you access to 12 additional cars.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

