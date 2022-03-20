Netflix Announces Tekken: Bloodline Animated Series - News

/ 366 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Netflix has announced animated series, Tekken: Bloodline. It is the first animated series base on the fighting game series, Tekken.

Tekken: Bloodline will premiere on Netflix worldwide later this year.

View the official teaser trailer below:

Read the description to the teaser trailer below:

"Power is everything." Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles