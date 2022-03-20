Metroid Dread 3rd Best-Selling Metroid Game in UK History - Sales

/ 506 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter revealed Metroid Dread is already the third best-selling Metroid game ever in the UK.

Metroid Prime and Metroid Prime 3 are the only two games in the series to have sold more units. Metroid Dread is also the best-selling 2D Metroid game.

The figure doesn't include digital sales, which has only grown in recent years. It is entirely possible when you include digital sales etroid Dread might have sold more than Metroid Prime and Metroid Prime 3.

"Metroid Dread is now the third biggest Metroid game in UK history, behind Metroid Prime and Prime 3," said Dring. "It’s already the UK’s best-selling 2D Metroid. This doesn’t include digital sales, so it’s quite likely it’s now, or will soon be, the No.1 Metroid overall (GfK data)."

Metroid Dread is now the third biggest Metroid game in UK history, behind Metroid Prime and Prime 3. It’s already the UK’s best-selling 2D Metroid. This doesn’t include digital sales, so it’s quite likely it’s now, or will soon be, the No.1 Metroid overall (GfK data) — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) March 20, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles