Live-Action Resident Evil Netflix Series Premieres on July 14

Netflix via Twitter announced the live-action Resident Evil series will premiere this summer on July 14.

"Evil has evolved," reads the tweet from Netflix. "Resident Evil is coming to Netflix July 14."

The series stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, as well as Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nuñez.

Andrew Dabb is the showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the series. Mary Leah Sutton is also a writer on the show, while Constantin Film's Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben are also executive producers.

evil has evolved. RESIDENT EVIL is coming to Netflix July 14. pic.twitter.com/6uvDsSdRw2 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 17, 2022

Netflix did release a Resident Evil animated series last year called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. It has four parts that up to a total of 105 minutes. It stars Nick Apostolides, Stephanie Panisello, Ray Chase.

