Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers Arrives May 27 - News

/ 202 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer Fiction Factory Games announced the visual novel, Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 27.

A physical version will release for the PS5, PS4, and Switch.

View the character trailer below:

Read details on the characters in the game below:

Domino – A shy individual who struggles to form real attachments. While he may sometimes have a bleak outlook on life he will do anything for his friends.

– A shy individual who struggles to form real attachments. While he may sometimes have a bleak outlook on life he will do anything for his friends. Grace – A genius in her own right, she helped develop several pieces of innovative technology but prefers the life of an indie game developer.

– A genius in her own right, she helped develop several pieces of innovative technology but prefers the life of an indie game developer. Jynx – Don’t let the icy stare scare you away. Jynx can come across as intimidating but in reality, she’s just pragmatic while showing a fierce loyalty to those close to her and their needs.

– Don’t let the icy stare scare you away. Jynx can come across as intimidating but in reality, she’s just pragmatic while showing a fierce loyalty to those close to her and their needs. Locksley – The thief with a heart of gold. As his namesake suggests, Locksley loves nothing more than helping those in need whilst attempting to bring down big corporations.

– The thief with a heart of gold. As his namesake suggests, Locksley loves nothing more than helping those in need whilst attempting to bring down big corporations. Rhapsody – Knows everything there is to know about strategy. They are an expert in all things Fist of Discomfort related and a top-notch shoutcaster to top it off!

– Knows everything there is to know about strategy. They are an expert in all things Fist of Discomfort related and a top-notch shoutcaster to top it off! Zapper – To say that she is passionate would be an understatement. Zapper is highly competitive and likes to do everything at 110 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles