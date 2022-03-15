PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch 2022 Sales Comparison Charts Through March 5

/ 126 Views

Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.

Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)

Market Share (Same Periods Covered)

2019 – (Week ending January 12 to March 9)

2020 – (Week ending January 11 to March 7)

2021 – (Week ending January 9 to March 6)

2022 – (Week ending January 8 to March 5)

"Year to date" sales for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2022 versus 2021 and 2022 versus 2020 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.

Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year

Microsoft

Xbox Series X|S – Up Year-on-Year 361,309 (+38.6%)

Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 211,318 (-92.3%)

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch - Down Year-on-Year 563,243 (-15.0%)

Sony