Farming and Life Sim Game SunnySide to Launch in 2022 for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Rainy Games announced the narrative-driven farming and life simulation game, SunnySide, will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2022.

"We are excited to be partnering with the talented team at RainyGames to publish SunnySide for PC and consoles," said Merge Games product manager Callum Ayers. "We were instantly drawn to this charming and unique farming sim and knew that this would be a perfect title for our fans and fits perfectly with our portfolio of engaging titles for 2022."

RainyGames co-founder and producer Sydney Stockdale added, "Here at RainyGames, we couldn’t be more excited to be working with Merge. They bring an incredible amount of industry knowledge and experience to the table! But beyond that, on a personal level, they have been an absolute joy to work with. Merge has been so supportive of our goals and vision for SunnySide, and that kind of support is a huge blessing. We’re really excited to see what the future will bring!"

Here is an overview of the game:

SunnySide is a narrative-driven farming and life simulation game, with elements of combat and exploration sprinkled in. You’ve just purchased your first plot of land in an aging post town in the heart of the Japanese countryside. Now it’s up to you to create a homestead to be proud of. Build your new life and modernize your farming experience with new technology, grow crops, care for livestock and utilize technology to tend to your farm for you. Build the life you want, from your avatar, your homestead and your phone screen, to your buildings, layouts and decorations. Become a part of the community and form new bonds, join groups, attend events, and maybe even find someone special to share your days with.

Key Features:

A Deep Farming Sim – Grow crops: fruit and vegetable plants, trees, herbs, flowers, and teas. Tend to nine types of farm animals to create products for your farm.

– Grow crops: fruit and vegetable plants, trees, herbs, flowers, and teas. Tend to nine types of farm animals to create products for your farm. Build the Perfect Homestead – Bringing the classic farming sim into the 21st century, utilize technology to take care of your tedious tasks; solar panels, electric water pumps, contemporary food production machines, and more.

– Bringing the classic farming sim into the 21st century, utilize technology to take care of your tedious tasks; solar panels, electric water pumps, contemporary food production machines, and more. Begin Your Journey – Undertake a journey of self-discovery in the local cave systems: exploring and engaging in combat to unlock new areas of the map.

– Undertake a journey of self-discovery in the local cave systems: exploring and engaging in combat to unlock new areas of the map. Solidify Your Bonds – With both friendship and romance options available, hang out and spend time with your friends one-on-one or in group settings. Accumulate friendship points and take on additional Harmony Quests.

