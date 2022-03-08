EVO 2022 Lineup of Titles Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 359 Views
The Evolution Championship Series has announced the lineup of games that will be part of EVO 2022.
EVO 2022 will take place from August 5 to 7 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Check out the lineup of games below:
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Guilty Gear: Strive
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Tekken 7
- The King of Fighters XV
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore
Registration for Evo 2022 is NOW OPEN!— EVO (@EVO) March 9, 2022
Head to https://t.co/WgXv1e2fEK and register now!
We can't wait to see you all offline and in-person August 5-7 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas!
Thank you to our special guests and viewers who joined us for the Evo 2022 lineup reveal show! pic.twitter.com/qiJwz2eGwL
