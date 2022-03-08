EVO 2022 Lineup of Titles Revealed - News

The Evolution Championship Series has announced the lineup of games that will be part of EVO 2022.

EVO 2022 will take place from August 5 to 7 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the lineup of games below:

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Guilty Gear: Strive

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Tekken 7

The King of Fighters XV

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Registration for Evo 2022 is NOW OPEN!



Head to https://t.co/WgXv1e2fEK and register now!



We can't wait to see you all offline and in-person August 5-7 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas!



Thank you to our special guests and viewers who joined us for the Evo 2022 lineup reveal show! pic.twitter.com/qiJwz2eGwL — EVO (@EVO) March 9, 2022

