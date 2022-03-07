Dolmen Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on May 20 - News

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Massive Work Studio announced Dolmen will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 20.

Cosmic horror and science-fiction are two ways to talk about Dolmen. It is a third-person action game with RPG elements but with a Lovecraftian plot that calls players to find what’s behind the darkest secret of the universe!

A forgotten planet called Revion Prime will be the place where the action takes part. And it won’t be easy: Adaptation and exploration will be your main weapons as you craft new items and equipments from your enemies’ carcasses! Every step can be your last one!

Use your experience points to improve yourself and face what no human has ever faced. After all, quoting David Hume: “The life of man is of no greater importance to the universe than that of an oyster.” Maybe he was right… Or not.

Strategic and Dynamic Combat – What’s left to someone put in such a situation? Well, if you’ll have to face the unpredictable, you’ll have to improvise! Intense Melee Combat – Experience rich combat with various types of melee weapons and moves! Attack, block and dodge, as you try to escape from the enemies as well as damage them. Smart Ranged Combat – Use ranged weapon’s elemental shots to cause different debuffs on enemies! All creatures answer specifically to each combination, making the battles always innovative and demanding, so you have to be always attentive! Energy Management – To activate your ranged weapons, some energy must be spent. But this isn’t the only use of Energy. By activating “Energy Mode”, your melee weapon will be empowered too! Also, you can use a portion of Energy to recover a small portion of your HP quickly. But beware, energy does not regenerate by itself, so use it carefully! Challenging Enemies – Surviving is the last thing the cosmos wants you to do… Along your way, many creatures will try to end your journey to continue their own! Gruesome Bosses – The human race deserves to subsist? Many alpha predators will say no!

– What’s left to someone put in such a situation? Well, if you’ll have to face the unpredictable, you’ll have to improvise! Exploration – All environment will provide a feeling of being apart from Earth, which means that a whole new kind of views are waiting for you. Fungi, corpses and amorphous stalactites compound the way. Different kinds of vegetal life infest the ecosystem of Revion Prime. Every level shows different ways to understand the place: Its plants, fog and terrain will be constantly changing and more and more daring… A whole world can be yours. But you’ll never be yourself again…

– All environment will provide a feeling of being apart from Earth, which means that a whole new kind of views are waiting for you. Fungi, corpses and amorphous stalactites compound the way. Different kinds of vegetal life infest the ecosystem of Revion Prime. Every level shows different ways to understand the place: Its plants, fog and terrain will be constantly changing and more and more daring… A whole world can be yours. But you’ll never be yourself again… Plot – Learn the language of the universe as you struggle to stay alive! The plot may be comprehended as an investigation focusing the past and future of an alien planet as seen through the eyes of a human being. Although his original task was very different from that, he was brought to a reality never seen before, with no resources and unprepared for what he will find there. Uncover the truth by finding and connecting each piece of the lost alphabet of this galaxy!

– Learn the language of the universe as you struggle to stay alive! The plot may be comprehended as an investigation focusing the past and future of an alien planet as seen through the eyes of a human being. Although his original task was very different from that, he was brought to a reality never seen before, with no resources and unprepared for what he will find there. Uncover the truth by finding and connecting each piece of the lost alphabet of this galaxy! Survival – Behold this unforgiving planet called Revion Prime, the last maze to reach the Dolmen!

– Behold this unforgiving planet called Revion Prime, the last maze to reach the Dolmen! Craft – Craft equipment (weapons and armor) and upgrade them to become part of an alien society or what’s left of it…You must scour this alien planet, harvest

Materials, from dead bodies and create the ultimate survivor gear! Look for the answer or make your own!

– Craft equipment (weapons and armor) and upgrade them to become part of an alien society or what’s left of it…You must scour this alien planet, harvest Materials, from dead bodies and create the ultimate survivor gear! Look for the answer or make your own! Level Up – Your character has an array of attributes that can be leveled up by using XP, gained from defeating the strangest life forms! You can level up your character however you want to suit your specific play style.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

