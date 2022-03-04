The Settlers Delayed by Ubisoft Following Beta Feedback - News

Ubisoft announced it has delayed the release of city-building RTS, The Settlers, following feedback from the closed beta from March 17 to a later date.

"The recent Closed Beta was a great opportunity for all participating players to share valuable feedback regarding the current state of the game, and we’d like to thank you for your involvement," reads a statement from Ubisoft.

"As we went through this feedback, it became clear to our team that the quality wasn’t yet in line with the team’s vision. Therefore, we took the decision to postpone the launch of the game to a later date.

"The additional time will be used to further improve the game and push quality as our main priority for all our players. We will keep you updated in due time and give you more details on the next milestones for The Settlers."

Hello dear “The Settlers” fans, we would like to share an important update with you. pic.twitter.com/zxEXZS2pme — The Settlers (@TheSettlersEN) March 3, 2022

2010's The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom was the last main game in the series. The first entry launched in 1993.

