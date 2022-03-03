Babylon's Fall Bombs on Steam With Just 650 Peak Concurrent Players on Launch Day - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer PlatinumGames today released Babylon's Fall for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

The game failed to light up the charts on Steam and on its launch date has only reached a peak concurrent player count of 650, according to SteamDB.

Marvel’s Avengers, another live service game from Square Enix, which had a peak of 31,165 concurrent players on Steam. Square Enix considered that game a failure.

The game on Steam has just 50 reviews at the time of this writing with a "Mixed" average.

Babylon's Fall is available for $59.99 for the standard edition and $99.99 for the Deluxe Edition.

