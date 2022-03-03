Babylon's Fall Bombs on Steam With Just 650 Peak Concurrent Players on Launch Day - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 438 Views
Publisher Square Enix and developer PlatinumGames today released Babylon's Fall for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.
The game failed to light up the charts on Steam and on its launch date has only reached a peak concurrent player count of 650, according to SteamDB.
Marvel’s Avengers, another live service game from Square Enix, which had a peak of 31,165 concurrent players on Steam. Square Enix considered that game a failure.
The game on Steam has just 50 reviews at the time of this writing with a "Mixed" average.
Babylon's Fall is available for $59.99 for the standard edition and $99.99 for the Deluxe Edition.
It wasn’t the best idea to launch it against a highly anticipated game like Elden Ring.
Get your expectations in check when you release your game next to Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7.
Should have put it on gamepass. Would have gotten more players
Sadly Sony hatted 6 month timed exclusivity. Maybe they can save it with a Gamepass deal in September, but I doubt they will even bother with an Xbox port at all when it flopped this hard.
As if a port took only 6 months to develop… If an XBox version is supposed to come out by then, it’s already being developed.
Ports are easier than they were in the past, as both XB1/PS4 and PS5/Xbox Series have very similar architectures.
But even if one already was planned for September when Sony's 6 month hat deal expires, Square may cancel it considering how badly the game seems to have flopped on PS/PC, the budget of the port may not be worth it in their eyes.