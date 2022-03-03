Horizon Forbidden West Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Horizon: Forbidden West has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 20, 2022.

Total War: Warhammer III debuted in second place.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus dropped two spots to third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe raced up four spots to fourth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Horizon: Forbidden West - NEW Total War: Warhammer III - New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dying Light 2: Stay Human Mario Party Superstars NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V

