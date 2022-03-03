Super Zangyura Out Now for Switch and PS4 in the West - News

Publisher Mediascape and developer Platine Dispositif announced the action game, Super Zangyura, is now available for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe for $19.99 / £14.99 / €17.99.

Hi, English version of "Super Zangyura" for NintendoSwitch / PlayStation4 is ready in NA and EU regions.

The fearless Maid, morning star in hand, marches ever rightwards through the ancient castle!https://t.co/GIv7kEUeY3 pic.twitter.com/EvGYWFVBtI — PlatineDispositif (@PdPlatine) March 3, 2022

Here is an overview of the game:

An incredible evil threatens the world once again! The fearless Maid, morning star in hand, marches ever rightwards through the ancient castle! Obliterating the weird and/or ghoulish foes blocking her path to the deepest chambers, what she finds waiting for her must be seen to be believed!

Originally released in 2004, Zangyura‘s unique blend of puzzles and action has returned as a modernized remaster, Super Zangyura. The music and visuals have been overhauled, but the simple yet satisfying old-school action has been kept intact!

