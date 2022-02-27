Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Announced, 9th Generation Games to Launch in Late 2022 for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 411 Views
Nintendo, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have announced the ninth generation of Pokémon with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet during Pokémon Presents showcase as part of Pokémon Day.
The ninth generation Pokémon games is taking a new step in letting you go on an open-world adventure when they release for the Nintendo Switch in late 2022.
The different towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness without any borders. Pokémon can be seen in the skies, seas, forests, on the streets, and more.
View the announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
The Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games, the newest chapters in the Pokémon series, are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. With these new titles, the Pokemon series takes a new evolutionary step, allowing you to explore freely in a richly expressed open world.
Various towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders. You’ll be able to see the Pokemon of this region in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets—all over! You’ll be able to experience the true joy of the Pokemon series—battling against wild Pokemon in order to catch them—now in an open-world game that players of any age can enjoy.
Starter Pokemon
The three Pokemon from which you’ll be able to choose your first partner are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. How will you meet these three, and what sorts of Pokemon are they?
Sprigatito
- Category: Grass Cat Pokemon
- Height: 1’4″
- Weight: 9 lbs.
- Type: Grass
- Ability: Overgrow
The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokemon.
Fuecoco
- Category: Fire Croc Pokemon
- Height: 1’4″
- Weight: 21.6 lbs.
- Type: Fire
- Ability: Blaze
The laid-back Fire Croc Pokemon that does things at its own pace.
Quaxly
- Category: Duckling Pokemon
- Height: 1’8″
- Weight: 13.4 lbs.
- Type: Water
- Ability: Torrent
The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokemon.
Main Characters
As one of the main characters, you’ll set off on your adventure. Your outfit will vary depending on whether you play Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Who knows what kind of story awaits you?
Pokemon HOME Connectivity
After their release, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will be able to link with Pokemon HOME, a service that allows Trainers to keep their entire Pokemon collection in one place. By linking these games with Pokemon HOME, Trainers will be able to have Pokemon from other regions adventure alongside them in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.
View more screenshots of the game below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I really wish they would put some actual effort into production values. With 20m sales per game pretty much guaranteed on Switch, and Nintendo selling the vast majority of their copies at full price or a very small discount, Nintendo seems to be pulling in over $1b in revenue per Pokemon game, and that is before expansion passes, yet each game in the series looks like it has been made by an indie developer on like a $5m budget tops. I really want to see them actually invest some of the money they make back into the franchise and release an actual AAA Pokemon game, or at least one that looks AA, but sadly that will never happen as long as people keep buying and supporting these low effort cash grab games, and if Legends Arceus launch sales are anything to go buy, people aren't going to stop eating up these games at full price anytime soon.
On the plus side, I'm happy to see them fully embrace open world and visible overworld Pokemon, and I like that grass starter. Not as fond of the other 2 starters, but I choose my starters based on which 3rd form I like the most anyway, so the water or fire starter could end up being a dark horse by 3rd form.
I think it also has to go with Game Freaks lack of experience developing full 3d open worlds and the switch hardware limitations. But more the former than the latter. Hopefully on the Switch 2 open world pokemon sees a rise in quality on the graphics and performance end,
Yeah, it's definitely more-so Gamefreak than Switch itself. Switch specs beat 360/PS3, 360/PS3 had open world games with graphics many years ahead of Legends Arceus and now Scarlet/Violet, games like Red Dead Redemption. The fact that Nintendo's other 1st/2nd party open world developers have better graphics on games like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Zelda BOTW shows that it's Gamefreak's inadequacy rather than a Switch thing.
I don’t think these looks too bad technically. Certainly well beyond Legends Arceus but hard to say for certain until you get more gameplay footage.
The bit about ‘who knows what type of adventure awaits you’, though. Well, we all know, don’t we. The games always follow the same formula.
I recently did a post on a VGC forum thread comparing Legends Arceus graphics to open world AAA games from the 7th gen, 360/PS3 games. What I found was that Legends Arceus looked worse than just about every AAA 7th gen open world game in terms of environments, but that it also looked better than just about every 6th gen AAA open world game, which lead me to conclude that Legends Arceus has the environment graphics of a 2005-2006 6th-7th cross-gen game, meaning as of it's release in 2022 it was about 16-17 years outdated in terms of environments (character model graphics being a bit more recent than that though). The early footage in the trailer today looks a bit worse than Legends Arceus to me, though that may change over the next probably 9 months of optimization before release.
Now the abysmal quality and ugly visuals of pkm Arceus are starting to make sense. Whit luck scarlet and violet are made by a competent team...
Anyway, the true suprise... Damn, for the first time the fire type starter is not Chinese horoscope related!! They ruined a tradition!!
Shocked and blown away. Another pokemon so soon after two of them, but also open world Pokemon is happening already!
Figured the announcement would be Gen 9. I’m still a sucker for the series so will inevitably be all in for it. Have to wait and see how it compares to Sword&Shield as well as Legends Arceus.
I do appreciate them adding the mythical quest into BDSP. Hopefully they also do the other two as well.
Should have announced this at E3 and just teased it here. Literally don't want to buy Arceus anymore since the year is stacked and this looks better. I wish they waited a year and just released a spin off for the holidays instead. I kinda was disappointed when they revealed it was indeed gen 9. Starters look good tho, i'm curious to see the legendaries since this is based on Grapes and Oranges... probably poison and fire legendaries ? I just want a difficulty mode right from the start so i don't get overpowered just by catching the new pokemons.
Pokémon isn't for me anymore. They're releasing a constant stream of big Pokémon games yet the series doesn't seem to be slowing down. More power to them. The names are lame though.
I agree. I'm sick of this franchise, but I used to love it, and I'm glad for the people that still enjoy it.