Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Announced, 9th Generation Games to Launch in Late 2022 for Switch - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have announced the ninth generation of Pokémon with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet during Pokémon Presents showcase as part of Pokémon Day.

The ninth generation Pokémon games is taking a new step in letting you go on an open-world adventure when they release for the Nintendo Switch in late 2022.

The different towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness without any borders. Pokémon can be seen in the skies, seas, forests, on the streets, and more.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games, the newest chapters in the Pokémon series, are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. With these new titles, the Pokemon series takes a new evolutionary step, allowing you to explore freely in a richly expressed open world.

Various towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders. You’ll be able to see the Pokemon of this region in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets—all over! You’ll be able to experience the true joy of the Pokemon series—battling against wild Pokemon in order to catch them—now in an open-world game that players of any age can enjoy.​

Starter Pokemon

The three Pokemon from which you’ll be able to choose your first partner are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. How will you meet these three, and what sorts of Pokemon are they?

Sprigatito

Category: Grass Cat Pokemon

Grass Cat Pokemon Height: 1’4″

1’4″ Weight: 9 lbs.

9 lbs. Type: Grass

Grass Ability: Overgrow

The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokemon.

Fuecoco

Category: Fire Croc Pokemon

Fire Croc Pokemon Height: 1’4″

1’4″ Weight: 21.6 lbs.

21.6 lbs. Type: Fire

Fire Ability: Blaze

The laid-back Fire Croc Pokemon that does things at its own pace.

Quaxly

Category: Duckling Pokemon

Duckling Pokemon Height: 1’8″

1’8″ Weight: 13.4 lbs.

13.4 lbs. Type: Water

Water Ability: Torrent

The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokemon.

Main Characters

As one of the main characters, you’ll set off on your adventure. Your outfit will vary depending on whether you play Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Who knows what kind of story awaits you?

Pokemon HOME Connectivity

After their release, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will be able to link with Pokemon HOME, a service that allows Trainers to keep their entire Pokemon collection in one place. By linking these games with Pokemon HOME, Trainers will be able to have Pokemon from other regions adventure alongside them in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

View more screenshots of the game below:

