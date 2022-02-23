Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 Release is 'Sooner Than You Think' - News

A re-release of the PlayStation 2 and original Xbox action RPG, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, was released last year for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with support for 4K resolution and enhanced graphics and local cooperative play.

Publisher Black Isle Studios at the time said it is looking to do something similar with a re-release for 2004's Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2.

The publisher via Twitter revealed the re-release of the sequel is "coming" and it is "sooner than you think." It will release for PC and consoles. Release dates will be announced soon and "will hopefully make everyone very happy!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

