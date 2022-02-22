Call of Duty 2023 Reportedly Delayed to 2024 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 692 Views
Activision Blizzard is set to delay next year's Call of Duty title from 2023 to 2024, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Call of Duty has seen mainline entry released every year starting with 2005's Call of Duty 2 and continuing with 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard, as well as another set to release later this year.
Activision is developing other games to fill in the gap for 2023 and has plans to release a "steady stream of additional content" for 2022's Call of Duty title.
The delayed Call of Duty title is being developed by Treyarch and will also lend support on a new, free-to-play online title set to release next year.
Call of Duty: Vanguard underperformed Activision's expectations, which has lead to executives to wonder if the annual releases of the franchise are cannibalizing each other.
Activision previously confirmed this year will see the release of a sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, as well as a new Call of Duty: Warzone experience. Infinity Ward is leading development on both titles.
The two games will use a new engine, while Activision previously said to "expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale" with the Call of Duty: Warzone experience.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
So there won't be a CoD game in 2023? That's a huge deal. Might be because of Vanguard's underperformance.
It looks like we also have an official end date to cross gen as well, as it was confirmed that this COD will not be coming to previous gen consoles.
I would still expect them to strip something out from a different development team so they can put out another CoD game in 2023.
I’m also still surprised that they’re planning in scrapping the original warzone so quickly.
So the first time in nearly two decades happens slightly after being "bought" by Microsoft. Pure coincidence right?
Perhaps, but Microsoft doesn't own Activision yet. Either way, it's certainly good news on the developers of the next title, I'm assuming it's Treyarch, since not only are they getting an extra year of development, but also dealing with less platforms since last gen would be getting ditched
Microsoft can’t currently direct activision to do anything so they are doing this of their own accord.
Having said that, they probably feel more comfortable taking this step now that they know they are getting bought out at the end of the year
Let me guess, you also believe the Earth is flat and we never landed on the flat moon?