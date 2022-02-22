Call of Duty 2023 Reportedly Delayed to 2024 - News

Activision Blizzard is set to delay next year's Call of Duty title from 2023 to 2024, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Call of Duty has seen mainline entry released every year starting with 2005's Call of Duty 2 and continuing with 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard, as well as another set to release later this year.

Activision is developing other games to fill in the gap for 2023 and has plans to release a "steady stream of additional content" for 2022's Call of Duty title.

The delayed Call of Duty title is being developed by Treyarch and will also lend support on a new, free-to-play online title set to release next year.

Call of Duty: Vanguard underperformed Activision's expectations, which has lead to executives to wonder if the annual releases of the franchise are cannibalizing each other.

Activision previously confirmed this year will see the release of a sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, as well as a new Call of Duty: Warzone experience. Infinity Ward is leading development on both titles.

The two games will use a new engine, while Activision previously said to "expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale" with the Call of Duty: Warzone experience.

