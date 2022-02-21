Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Sales Fell Below 'Initial Expectations' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 710 Views
Publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal released Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in October of last year.
Square Enix in its latest earnings report announced the initial sales for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy fell below expectations. However, the publisher is working to increase sales to make up for the slow start.
"The HD Games sub-segment launched Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in Q3," reads the report. "Despite strong reviews, the game’s sales on launch undershot our initial expectations.
"However, sales initiatives that we kicked off in November 2021 and continued into the new year have resulted in sales growth, and we intend to work to continue to expand sales to make up for the title’s slow start."
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available now on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Switch version is a cloud release.
One of the most poorly marketed games of recent memory, such brilliant story telling and world building but none of the marketing materials quite captured this. The only reason why I picked it up is because of word of mouth and the digital foundary deep dive, to my surprise it was probably my favourite single player game of 2020.
Could be the "fault" of the Avengers game, since that one had a.. lukewarm reception people didn't bother with this one.
A shame it flopped so hard on release (Square had discounted it as low as $25 by Black Friday), I really enjoyed it and would love a sequel, but any sequel chances seem dead now.
Hopefully Square puts Eidos back on Deus Ex: Adam Jensen series now, because they took a break on it mid trilogy/series to work on Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Guardians of Galaxy, both of which Square said underperformed their expectations. Square was also disappointed by Deus Ex: Mankind Divided sales of course, which makes 3 games in a row by Eidos that Square leadership was disappointed by, but they should still let Eidos finish the trilogy/series.
It had a poor showing at E3. Looked like it was just more Avengers which bombed. They dumped it out a couple of months later. I want to get it but been told to avoid the PS4 version.
I feel some have missed out on the positive news that the game had seen 'sales growth' over the last few months, so they're committed to make the games overall sales reception work.