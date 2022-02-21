Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Sales Fell Below 'Initial Expectations' - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal released Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in October of last year.

Square Enix in its latest earnings report announced the initial sales for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy fell below expectations. However, the publisher is working to increase sales to make up for the slow start.

"The HD Games sub-segment launched Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in Q3," reads the report. "Despite strong reviews, the game’s sales on launch undershot our initial expectations.

"However, sales initiatives that we kicked off in November 2021 and continued into the new year have resulted in sales growth, and we intend to work to continue to expand sales to make up for the title’s slow start."

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available now on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Switch version is a cloud release.

