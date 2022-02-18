Embracers Plans to Release Over 25 AAA Titles by March 2026, Has 216 Projects in Development - News

posted 1 hour ago

The Embracer Group has continued to grow in recent years with over 30 acquisitions in 2021 alone, which included Borderlands developer Gearbox Entertainment. Embracer also has multiple parent groups that include Koch Media, Saber Interactive, THQ Nordic, and more.

Embracer Group in its latest earnings report revealed its studios are working on over 25 AAA games that are planned to launch by March 2026. Overall, its 111 internal studios and publishers have 216 projects in development.

The company talking about recent acquisitions said that "Upon closing of these transactions, Embracer Group will have one of the most diversified portfolio of IPs across the games industry.

"The dependency on any single title or IP is expected to be less than five percent of group net sales, hopefully making our operational performance even more predictable."

