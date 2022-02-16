Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 Comes on 2 Discs and 1 Disc on PS5 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital are set to launch Gran Turismo 7 next month for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation Store listings for the two versions of the game reveals it will come on two discs on the PS4, while the PS5 version will come on a single disc. The reason for this is the PS5 has an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive that can read discs with higher capacity, while the PS4 does not.

The racing game requires a minimum of 110 GB storage space on both consoles.

Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4.

