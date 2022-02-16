Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 Comes on 2 Discs and 1 Disc on PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 680 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital are set to launch Gran Turismo 7 next month for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
The PlayStation Store listings for the two versions of the game reveals it will come on two discs on the PS4, while the PS5 version will come on a single disc. The reason for this is the PS5 has an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive that can read discs with higher capacity, while the PS4 does not.
The racing game requires a minimum of 110 GB storage space on both consoles.
Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4.
You have 667GB usable space on the internal SSD. 110GB is 16.5 %, so with about 6 AAA games your SSD is full. Wow.
Not all AAA games take 110GB.
Giving examples based on some of the bigger PS5 games I have (including PS5 remasters and cross-gen games):
- Cyberpunk 2077: 56.32GB
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade with Intermission: 90.39GB
- Horizon Forbidden West: 87.66GB
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: 39.18
- Immortal Fenyx Rising: 49.72GB
- Ghost of Tsushima: 59.14GB
- Returnal: 58.76GB
- Resident Evil Village: 27.55GB
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut: 68.98
- Demon’s Souls: 53.73GB
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: 33.62GB
- Doom Eternal: 72.18GB
-
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: 68.61GB
So you can indeed install more than 6 games. But having a secondary M.2 drive makes the console more convenient for sure, if you want to keep all your games installed and playable at all times.
I personally opted for the WD Black SN850 2TB, and that’s still quite expensive. Putting a bigger SSD in the console would have driven the cost of it higher, for sure. But the process of transferring games from an external HDD to the internal SSD is reasonably quick enough for the short term outlook. It depends if you’re someone who plays a lot of different games on a regular basis. In which case an added internal SSD can prove a good investment.
Okay, but the average size of those games you listed is 55GB. Enough for 12 games with 667GB usable space. But, PS5 games are probably going to only get larger. Think of how large they will be in 5 or 6 years down the line when the PS6 is out and we are getting AAA cross gen games on PS5 and PS6.
Honestly, I usually have around 3-5 AAA games on any given time on any console. Most of the indie and mid-range console games are still well under 20 GB and often under 1. But that's just me. As soon as I finish a game I tend to delete it. Rarely do I replay or keep it for multiplayer.
Is that the first multi BD-ROM game?
No. TLOU2 and Cynerpunk 2077 both had 2 discs.
RDR2 and FF7R as well so it's nothing new.
Horizon Forbidden West will also have 2 discs on PS4 and that is also out before Gran Turismo 7.
As others mentioned, not new. Also, many games avoid it by requiring downloads.