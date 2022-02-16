No Man's Sky Sentinels Update Out Now - News

posted 5 hours ago

Hello Games has released the No Man's Sky Sentinels update. It adds robotic companions, new foes, overhauls the weapon systems, adds new lore and stories, and more.

View the No Man's Sky Sentinels update trailer below:

Here is an overview of the Sentinels update:

Fight alongside your own personal robotic companions and battle an array of new foes in the Sentinel Update! Introducing a total overhaul of weapon systems; new lore and stories; all-new Sentinel enemies and combat behaviors; the ability to reprogram and adopt your very own friendly AI drone; and much, much more!

Sentinel Hardframe Mech – Planetary Sentinel forces have a significant new tool in their armory—the Hardframe Battle Mech. Though heavily armored, its high-powered jetpack gives it terrifying battlefield mobility. This fearsome unit is deployed alongside elite Sentinel forces, and comes equipped with a variety of weapons, including a plasma-powered flamethrower.

– Planetary Sentinel forces have a significant new tool in their armory—the Hardframe Battle Mech. Though heavily armored, its high-powered jetpack gives it terrifying battlefield mobility. This fearsome unit is deployed alongside elite Sentinel forces, and comes equipped with a variety of weapons, including a plasma-powered flamethrower. Multi-Tool Visual Effects Overhaul – All Multi-Tool systems, from the Mining Laser to the Scatter Blaster, have received a significant visual overhaul, benefiting from new projectiles and beams, muzzle flashes, lighting effects, refraction, new impacts and more!

– All Multi-Tool systems, from the Mining Laser to the Scatter Blaster, have received a significant visual overhaul, benefiting from new projectiles and beams, muzzle flashes, lighting effects, refraction, new impacts and more! AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support – AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 is a cutting edge super-optimized spatial upscaling technology that produces impressive image quality at fast framerates. Learn more on the AMD website. All PC players can take advantage of this new technology, which offers vastly increased performance, regardless of their graphics card.

– AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 is a cutting edge super-optimized spatial upscaling technology that produces impressive image quality at fast framerates. Learn more on the AMD website. All PC players can take advantage of this new technology, which offers vastly increased performance, regardless of their graphics card. Active Camouflage Technology – A new Cloaking Device is available to research aboard the Space Anomaly. This powerful new Multi-Tool extension allows users to evade planetary Sentinels, even in the midst of combat.

– A new Cloaking Device is available to research aboard the Space Anomaly. This powerful new Multi-Tool extension allows users to evade planetary Sentinels, even in the midst of combat. Minotaur Autopilot Battle Technology – Travelers may now install a Minotaur AI Pilot within their Exomech. This advanced battle computer will allow the Minotaur to follow its master as they explore the planet, and to serve as a powerful ally in combat. Please note: the Minotaur AI will always cede control to the primary user on cockpit entry.

– Travelers may now install a Minotaur AI Pilot within their Exomech. This advanced battle computer will allow the Minotaur to follow its master as they explore the planet, and to serve as a powerful ally in combat. Please note: the Minotaur AI will always cede control to the primary user on cockpit entry. Exobiology Expedition – The brand new Exobiology Expedition will be launching shortly! Travelers will awaken in a desolate star system, their creature companions the only fauna for light years. In a journey of exploration across the galaxy, this latest expedition will lead to a wealth of animal life to discover, adopt, ride, and milk. Rewards include jetpack trails, posters, companion customizations and even a unique robot companion…

– The brand new Exobiology Expedition will be launching shortly! Travelers will awaken in a desolate star system, their creature companions the only fauna for light years. In a journey of exploration across the galaxy, this latest expedition will lead to a wealth of animal life to discover, adopt, ride, and milk. Rewards include jetpack trails, posters, companion customizations and even a unique robot companion… Improved Combat Balance and Feel – Combat has been significantly improved to create a faster-paced, more varied and dynamic experience. Tweaks include changes to camera settings, Sentinel health, Traveler and Sentinel weapon speeds and fire rates, hit indicators, rumble and camera shake, and much more.

– Combat has been significantly improved to create a faster-paced, more varied and dynamic experience. Tweaks include changes to camera settings, Sentinel health, Traveler and Sentinel weapon speeds and fire rates, hit indicators, rumble and camera shake, and much more. Carry More Multi-Tools – The cap on the number of Multi-Tools a Traveler can carry has been raised from three to six, allowing players to own a greater diversity of Multi-Tool styles and loadouts.

– The cap on the number of Multi-Tools a Traveler can carry has been raised from three to six, allowing players to own a greater diversity of Multi-Tool styles and loadouts. NVIDIA Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing – PC players with compatible RTX cards can now take advantage of NVIDIA’s DLAA technology, producing an image of the very highest visual fidelity. NVIDIA DLAA is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for users who have spare GPU headroom and want the highest levels of image quality. See more on the NVIDIA website.

– PC players with compatible RTX cards can now take advantage of NVIDIA’s DLAA technology, producing an image of the very highest visual fidelity. NVIDIA DLAA is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for users who have spare GPU headroom and want the highest levels of image quality. See more on the NVIDIA website. Planetary Sentinel Pillars – A sinister new structure can now be found on planets across the universe. The Sentinel Pillar serves as a highly-guarded control post for local Sentinel forces. Players who locate and disrupt the Pillar will be rewarded with new stories, weapons and more…

– A sinister new structure can now be found on planets across the universe. The Sentinel Pillar serves as a highly-guarded control post for local Sentinel forces. Players who locate and disrupt the Pillar will be rewarded with new stories, weapons and more… Native Steam Deck Support – No Man’s Sky has been specially optimized for the Steam Deck, and controls have been adjusted to take advantage of touch screen input. Learn more about the Steam Deck on Valve’s website.

– No Man’s Sky has been specially optimized for the Steam Deck, and controls have been adjusted to take advantage of touch screen input. Learn more about the Steam Deck on Valve’s website. Hack Your Own Hardframe – Steal advanced technology blueprints from the Sentinels and transform the Minotaur into your own reprogrammed Sentinel unit. As well as a visual overhaul, these salvaged parts offer significant upgrades, including increased mobility, new advanced weapon systems, and its own fully trustworthy AI autopilot.

– Steal advanced technology blueprints from the Sentinels and transform the Minotaur into your own reprogrammed Sentinel unit. As well as a visual overhaul, these salvaged parts offer significant upgrades, including increased mobility, new advanced weapon systems, and its own fully trustworthy AI autopilot. Heavy Combat Drones – Sentinel combat patrols have received a significant firepower upgrade in the form of specialist Heavy Combat Drones. If a Sentinel patrol drone discovers a transgression, these tank-like units are the first forces summoned to the battle as highly aggressive backup.

– Sentinel combat patrols have received a significant firepower upgrade in the form of specialist Heavy Combat Drones. If a Sentinel patrol drone discovers a transgression, these tank-like units are the first forces summoned to the battle as highly aggressive backup. Neutron Cannon Weapon – Travelers can now research a brand new Multi-Tool weapon—the Neutron Cannon. This charged energy weapon can be used both as a rapid-fire projectile launcher and also charged up to release a deadly, close-range barrage of destruction. The core blueprint, and associated upgrades, are available on the Space Anomaly. Upgrade modules can be found at space stations and other sites across the universe.

– Travelers can now research a brand new Multi-Tool weapon—the Neutron Cannon. This charged energy weapon can be used both as a rapid-fire projectile launcher and also charged up to release a deadly, close-range barrage of destruction. The core blueprint, and associated upgrades, are available on the Space Anomaly. Upgrade modules can be found at space stations and other sites across the universe. Varied Drone Weaponry – Sentinel drones now have access to a range of weapons, including rapid fire lasers, close-range scatter blasters, and long-distance explosive mortars. These devastating barrages can blow holes in the planet’s surface, reshaping the battlefield on the fly by creating new obstacles and cover.

– Sentinel drones now have access to a range of weapons, including rapid fire lasers, close-range scatter blasters, and long-distance explosive mortars. These devastating barrages can blow holes in the planet’s surface, reshaping the battlefield on the fly by creating new obstacles and cover. Shut Down Planetary Sentinels – Players may now temporarily clear a planet of Sentinels. Defeating the Sentinel forces that are summoned on maximum alert level will now suppress any additional Sentinels across that planet, for a limited time. In addition, players who are able to locate and breach a Sentinel Pillar can activate its shutdown process and lock down the Sentinels without having to engage in such a large battle.

– Players may now temporarily clear a planet of Sentinels. Defeating the Sentinel forces that are summoned on maximum alert level will now suppress any additional Sentinels across that planet, for a limited time. In addition, players who are able to locate and breach a Sentinel Pillar can activate its shutdown process and lock down the Sentinels without having to engage in such a large battle. Royal Jetpack – Travelers who undertake the Exobiology Expedition and document its strange and exotic creatures will be rewarded with an equally exotic new jetpack customization.

– Travelers who undertake the Exobiology Expedition and document its strange and exotic creatures will be rewarded with an equally exotic new jetpack customization. Improved Multi-Tool Shops – The Multi-Tool caches found both in space stations and in buildings across planets have had a visual overhaul, improving their visibility and giving players a preview of the tool within.

– The Multi-Tool caches found both in space stations and in buildings across planets have had a visual overhaul, improving their visibility and giving players a preview of the tool within. Exomech Combat Agility – Planetary combat in the Minotaur has been significantly improved. Changes include a significantly faster turn rate, the ability to backpedal, mobility and aim enhancements, and a dedicated combat camera.

– Planetary combat in the Minotaur has been significantly improved. Changes include a significantly faster turn rate, the ability to backpedal, mobility and aim enhancements, and a dedicated combat camera. Multi-Axis Rotation – A new advanced rotation mode has been added to the Build Menu. This allows builders to freely rotate pieces around any axis, opening up new creative avenues of construction.

– A new advanced rotation mode has been added to the Build Menu. This allows builders to freely rotate pieces around any axis, opening up new creative avenues of construction. Sentinel Repair Drone – Sentinel combat forces now deploy specialist repair drones, small, highly agile units that rapidly repair other drones. While themselves weak and lightly armed, these mobile engineers represent a serious threat and should be tactically eliminated.

– Sentinel combat forces now deploy specialist repair drones, small, highly agile units that rapidly repair other drones. While themselves weak and lightly armed, these mobile engineers represent a serious threat and should be tactically eliminated. Anomalous Sentinel Upgrades – Defeated Sentinels can now be harvested for strange materials. These shards of otherworldly glass contain many valuable items, including a new class of anomalous equipment upgrades.

– Defeated Sentinels can now be harvested for strange materials. These shards of otherworldly glass contain many valuable items, including a new class of anomalous equipment upgrades. Heavy Weapon Animations – Larger Multi-Tools now sit correctly in the player’s hands, and heavy weapons are fired with more weight, their power now reflected in the player’s firing animations.

– Larger Multi-Tools now sit correctly in the player’s hands, and heavy weapons are fired with more weight, their power now reflected in the player’s firing animations. Faster Warping – Teleporting between bases and space stations within the same star system has been significantly optimized, allowing for rapid travel between planets.

– Teleporting between bases and space stations within the same star system has been significantly optimized, allowing for rapid travel between planets. Holographic Energy Shields – Sentinel drones may now deploy mobile cover in the form of a temporary energy shield. These holographic barriers serve as protection against incoming fire, but players can also take advantage of this shelter and turn the tables on the Sentinel forces.

– Sentinel drones may now deploy mobile cover in the form of a temporary energy shield. These holographic barriers serve as protection against incoming fire, but players can also take advantage of this shelter and turn the tables on the Sentinel forces. Sentinel Summoner Drone – Elite drone combat units are accompanied by a Summoner Drone, capable of beaming in reinforcements mid-battle. While of low threat on their own, these advanced Sentinel units can quickly turn the tide of a fight and overwhelm an unwary player.

– Elite drone combat units are accompanied by a Summoner Drone, capable of beaming in reinforcements mid-battle. While of low threat on their own, these advanced Sentinel units can quickly turn the tide of a fight and overwhelm an unwary player. Deploy Stun Grenades – A new Multi-Tool upgrade, the Paralysis Mortar, is available to research aboard the Space Anomaly. This support weapon launches electrical energy spheres that explode and stun any entities caught in their radius.

– A new Multi-Tool upgrade, the Paralysis Mortar, is available to research aboard the Space Anomaly. This support weapon launches electrical energy spheres that explode and stun any entities caught in their radius. More Companions – The maximum number of companions has been increased from six to eighteen, allowing players fond of rare animals and/or genetic manipulation to build an even larger and more diverse collection.

– The maximum number of companions has been increased from six to eighteen, allowing players fond of rare animals and/or genetic manipulation to build an even larger and more diverse collection. Improved Enemy and Creature Navigation – The underlying navigation of both planetary creatures and Sentinel enemies has been significantly improved, bringing better and more realistic behaviors, as well as allowing Sentinels to hunt the player within buildings and in caves.

– The underlying navigation of both planetary creatures and Sentinel enemies has been significantly improved, bringing better and more realistic behaviors, as well as allowing Sentinels to hunt the player within buildings and in caves. Discover Sentinel Archives – Unlock the secrets of the Sentinel Pillars and access the archives held within to read a significant new series of stories about the history of the Sentinels and their relationships with the Travelers, the Atlas, and the wider universe…

– Unlock the secrets of the Sentinel Pillars and access the archives held within to read a significant new series of stories about the history of the Sentinels and their relationships with the Travelers, the Atlas, and the wider universe… Royal Multi-Tool – Players who brave a raid on the Sentinel Pillars may be rewarded with a new class of Royal Multi-Tool.

– Players who brave a raid on the Sentinel Pillars may be rewarded with a new class of Royal Multi-Tool. Improved Walker Combat – The targeting and mobility systems of the Sentinel Walkers have been significantly improved. In addition, their armor system has been reworked so that leg armor no longer has to be removed in order to damage their critical Walker Brain. Instead, destroying its leg armor will buckle the Walker, giving time to attack other vital systems while it recovers control.

– The targeting and mobility systems of the Sentinel Walkers have been significantly improved. In addition, their armor system has been reworked so that leg armor no longer has to be removed in order to damage their critical Walker Brain. Instead, destroying its leg armor will buckle the Walker, giving time to attack other vital systems while it recovers control. Advanced Combat Upgrades – A significant range of new combat effects and upgrades are now available to research. These include modules to add fire damage over time to the Pulse Spitter, add a stun to the Blaze Javelin’s energy beam, and a general upgrade to cause increased damage to stunned targets.

– A significant range of new combat effects and upgrades are now available to research. These include modules to add fire damage over time to the Pulse Spitter, add a stun to the Blaze Javelin’s energy beam, and a general upgrade to cause increased damage to stunned targets. Probe Sentinel Secrets – A substantial new series of missions awaits players who currently oversee their own planetary settlement. This story will take players on a new adventure, working with the crew of the Space Anomaly to probe the deepest secrets of the Sentinels…

– A substantial new series of missions awaits players who currently oversee their own planetary settlement. This story will take players on a new adventure, working with the crew of the Space Anomaly to probe the deepest secrets of the Sentinels… Build Your Own Drone Companion – Travelers who work with Iteration: Tethys, Specialist Polo, and the other Traveler Iterations aboard the Space Anomaly to complete these new Sentinel stories will have the chance to capture, reassemble and reprogram their own robotic companion in the form of a friendly Sentinel Drone.

Read the patch notes below:

Sentinels

Three new types of Sentinel Drone have been added: Heavy Combat Drones, Repair Drones and Summoner Drones.

Combat Drones use a variety of weapons, including terrain-destroying grenades, close-range scatter shot, and a rapid fire laser rifle.

Repair Drones are lightly armed and weak, but will rapidly seek out and repair any damaged Sentinel units.

Summoner Drones are little threat in themselves but if left unchecked will quickly overwhelm careless Travelers by calling in waves of reinforcements.

Sentinel drone navigation has been reworked, allowing for better pathfinding over rough terrain, and allowing drones to pursue players into buildings and caves.

Sentinel Drones now deploy static combat shields, creating a dynamic battlefield. Players may maneuver to take advantage of these shields for themselves, or open fire to destroy the shield.

A new high-level Sentinel has been added, the Hardframe Battle Mech.

The Hardframe can be found at high alert levels or patrolling near secure buildings.

The Hardframe is well-armored but highly mobile, being equipped with a jetpack.

The Hardframe has access to a range of weaponry, including grenades and a plasma flamethrower.

Sentinels can now be temporarily disabled, either by defeating the final wave of Sentinel forces in a battle, or by locating and interfacing with a planetary Sentinel Pillar.

The canisters dropped by Sentinel forces have been visually refreshed, with drones, quads, Walkers and Hardframes all dropping distinct items.

Sentinel canisters have had their physics adjusted so that they are less likely to roll away at high speeds during a fight.

At higher alert levels, or on extreme Sentinel worlds, waves have been adjusted to bring additional forces in over time.

Sentinel base health has been increased.

Sentinel weapon ranges have been adjusted to keep targets in a more structured combat formation.

Sentinel firing rates have been adjusted for a more dynamic combat experience.

The Sentinel Walker’s vital armor now covers only their head unit.

Destroying the leg armor of a Sentinel Walker will now temporarily buckle the Walker.

The speed of the Sentinel Walker’s projectiles has been increased.

The Sentinel Walker’s grenades now destroy planetary terrain.

Fixed a number of issues with Sentinel Walker aiming and navigation.

Fixed an issue that caused Sentinel drones to fly into space to investigate crimes committed by players on other worlds.

Players will no longer be alerting about Sentinels investigating crimes committed by players they are not grouped with.

Sentinel alert icons have been adjusted, and alert states consolidated, to make it more clear what state various Sentinel forces are

in when searching for a player.

Fixed an issue where players may be sent to extreme Sentinel worlds by missions that should avoid extreme Sentinels.

Graphics and Technical

PC support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 has been enabled. This is a cutting edge super-optimised spatial upscaling technology that produces impressive image quality at fast framerates. Learn more on the AMD site.

VR image quality has been improved for PS4 Pro.

For PC players with a compatible RTX card, support for Nvidia DLAA has been enabled. NVIDIA DLAA is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for users who have spare GPU headroom and want the highest levels of image quality. See more on the NVIDIA site.

For PC players with a compatible RTX card, Nvidia DLSS support has been upgraded to version 2.3.0.

Fixed an issue that could cause excessive base part pop-in on high-end consoles and PCs.

Introduced a number of physics optimizations.

Introduced a number of load time optimizations.

Introduced a number of memory optimizations.

Minotaur and Exocraft

Added a new technology to the Space Anomaly, the Minotaur AI Autopilot. With the AI active and the player on foot, the Minotaur will attempt to follow the player and assist them in combat.

The Minotaur now has a dedicated third-person combat camera.

The Minotaur non-combat camera has been improved.

The Minotaur turning circle has been tightened.

The Minotaur no longer decelerates on turning.

The Minotaur now sways less when in combat.

The Minotaur can now back pedal when in combat.

Fixed a number of issues that caused popping in the third-person Exocraft and Minotaur cameras.

First-person aiming and locomotion for the Minotaur has been improved.

When equipped with the appropriate weapon, the Minotaur can now shoot from its arms as well as its head-mounted turret.

Sentinel projectiles now correctly collide with Exocraft, meaning that exocraft now take damage from enemy fire.

The canisters dropped by defeated Sentinels can now be picked up while in the Minotaur.

Sentinels will no longer investigate when the player destroys a plant or rock by treading on it with the Minotaur.

The Exocraft and Minotaur cannons have had their base damage increased.

The Exocraft and Minotaur cannons now deal a level of explosion damage on impact, damaging other nearby targets.

The Minotaur now has its own bespoke reticles for different weapon modes.

Exocraft marker and interaction labels now use the specific name of that Exocraft.

Improved the positioning of exocraft markers.

Exocraft weapons now correctly display their ammo/charge status in the HUD.

Build costs for the Exocraft Summoning Station have been reduced.

The Exocraft Summoning station can now be picked up and carried around in the Exosuit inventory.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Terrain Manipulator size preview to appear while using the Minotaur.

New Technologies and Items

A new class of weapon has been added—the Neutron Cannon.

The Neutron Cannon is a charged energy weapon that does not use projectile ammunition.

Charging the Neutron Cannon releases a fast-moving cone of destruction, similar to the Scatter Blaster.

Alternatively, the Neutron Cannon can be fired rapidly, though this deals less damage.

Neutron Cannon impacts deal short-range explosive damage.

The Neutron Cannon is available to research aboard the Space Anomaly.

Procedurally generated upgrades are available for the Neutron Cannon from weapons dealers across the universe.

A new class of secondary grenade launcher has been added—the Paralysis Mortar.

On impact, or a short time after launch, the Paralysis Mortar’s projectiles will explode in a flash of electric energy, temporarily stunning all entities caught in its blast radius.

The Paralysis Mortar is available to research aboard the Space Anomaly.

A new class of secondary Multi-Tool utility has been added, the Cloaking Device.

Activating the Cloaking Device will cause the user to become temporarily invisible, allowing rapid escape from Sentinel forces, or for a quick tactical repositioning.

The Cloaking Device has its own power source and does not need to be recharged.

The Cloaking Device is available to research aboard the Space Anomaly.

A new upgrade has been added for the Pulse Spitter, the Impact Igniter. This technology causes every projectile from the Pulse Spitter to set its target on fire, as well as deal damage on impact.

The Impact Igniter is available to research aboard the Space Anomaly.

A new upgrade has been added for the Blaze Javelin, the Waveform Oscillator. This technology applies a brief stunning effect to any target hit by the Javelin’s beam. The stun is of the same duration regardless of the Javelin’s charge level.

The Waveform Oscillator is available to research aboard the Space Anomaly.

A new generalized Multi-Tool upgrade has been introduced, the Voltaic Amplifier. When installed, this upgrade increases the damage dealt to stunned targets by all weapons.

The Voltaic Amplifier is available to research aboard the Space Anomaly.

The Multi-Tool caches found in the Space Station and in planetary shops have had a visual overhaul.

Weapons found in Multi-Tool caches or presented by NPCs may now contain procedurally generated upgrades.

A new piece of salvaged equipment, the Hardframe Engine, is now available to those who destroy a Hardframe in combat.

Sentinel Drones may now leave behind Salvaged Glass, a strange remnant of another world.

Salvaged Glass may be cracked open to reveal a valuable item.

Salvaged Glass may contain a new class of unique procedurally generated upgrade, which applies a wide range of bonuses across multiple Exosuit or Multi-Tool systems.

Weapons and Combat

The sentinels now deploy their forces in greater numbers, to create more dramatic firefights.

All grenade-based weapons have received new icons.

Plasma Grenades now deal only 10% of their full damage to the player who fired them, reducing the risk of a fatal accident.

Plasma Grenades now deal slightly less damage on impact to all targets, but will now set the target on fire and deal damage over time.

The base damage of the Pulse Spitter has been increased.

The speed of the Pulse Spitter’s projectiles has been decreased.

Pulse Spitter projectiles are now affected by gravity.

The speed of the Boltcaster’s projectiles has been increased.

The Boltcaster’s burst cap has been increased, so that it can fire more projectiles before needing to cool down.

The positioning of player weapons has been improved in VR.

The placement of the player’s hands on two-handed weapons in third person has been improved.

Heavy weapons (such as the Blaze Javelin or Scatter Blaster) now use a stronger recoil animation, to reflect the power of the blast.

Weapon projectiles now apply an impulse to Sentinel drones, pushing them backwards.

The rumble and camera shake of all weapons has been adjusted for both drama and impact, but also player comfort.

When in an environment that prevents weapon use (such as the Space Anomaly), the HUD will default to a more subtle crosshair.

The Personal Forcefield is no longer locked to one plane, and can be freely moved to block attacks from above or below.

Personal Forcefield is no longer locked to one plane, and can be freely moved to block attacks from above or below. Different weapons may now be balanced with different critical hit multipliers.

Fixed an issue that caused unnecessary camera movement when cycling between different weapon modes.

Fixed an issue that caused camera popping and unnecessary movement when using the Personal Forcefield.

Aggressive Multi-Tool modes (such as the Boltcaster) now have bespoke first and third person camera settings, to create contrast from non-aggressive Multi-Tool modes (such as the Mining Laser).

The combat supply canisters dropped by Sentinels can now be opened by interacting with them, in addition to shooting them.

Interacting with a combat supply canister that recharges the Exosuit’s shield will no longer display a full screen message if the shield was already full.

In addition to charging the Exosuit’s shield, combat supply canisters may now restore other critical systems, such as health or hazard protection.

The full screen messages and notifications displayed when taking damage or charging shields have been adjusted for accuracy.

Full-screen damage effects have been adjusted to reduce visual noise while in combat.

Armored drones no longer show multiple health bars for each piece of armor.

Quality of Life

Teleporting between destinations in the same system (eg between bases or between the Space Station and bases) has been made significantly faster.

The cap on owned Multi-Tools has been increased from 3 to 6.

When items are added to the inventory and the inventory UI is open (for example, when dismantling a piece of technology), the items now prioritizes being added to the currently active inventory page if possible.

The visual appearance of Multi-Tools in the Quick Menu has been improved.

While piloting your ship, if your current mission is asking you to visit the Space Anomaly, then summoning the Anomaly now has priority in the Quick Menu over the Galaxy Map.

If both your secondary and primary weapons are out of charge, the Quick Menu will now always prioritize the primary weapon.

Consumable food items now describe in their popup what sort of effect they will have upon the one who consumes them.

Held interactions now have a minimum fill when tapping a button, to help communicate that the button needs to be held.

When viewing an item in the world that contains multiple rewards (such as the canisters dropped by Sentinels), then health or shield critical rewards will be prioritized in the UI label, if the player is low on health or shield levels.

VFX

Improved the VFX for the Minotaur’s jetpack thrust, jetpack ignition, and take off.

Sentinel Drones now have muzzle flash VFX for their weapons.

Added new VFX for all new Sentinel weapon types.

Improved the impact and destruction effects when destroying Sentinel Drones, Quads and Walkers.

Improved the impact, trail and explosion effects for plasma grenades and the geology cannon.

Added lights to player weapon muzzle flashes.

Improved the muzzle, beam and impact effects for the Mining Laser.

Improved the muzzle, beam and impact effects for the Blaze Javelin.

Improved the muzzle, projectile and impact effects for the Pulse Spitter.

Improved the muzzle, trail and impact effects for the Scatter Blaster.

Improved the muzzle, trail and impact effects for the Boltcaster

Improved general explosion effects.

Improved starship damage and destruction effects.

Improved the VFX for starship missile trails.

Improved the VFX for starship energy weapons.

Improved the VFX for planetary fire hazards.

Improved the VFX for the various hazardous gas plants found across planets.

Improved the steam effect used in various planetary hazards.

Improved the meteor impact and trail VFX.

Improved the VFX for planetary volcanic eruptions.

Volcano VFX update. Main eruption and build up geyser smoke build up updates.

Improved the space atmospherics.

Steam Deck

No Man’s Sky will support Steam Deck from launch.

will support Steam Deck from launch. Introduced a number of specific Steam Deck optimizations.

Introduced support for Steam Deck controls.

Introduced support for Steam Deck touch input.

Base Building

The maximum number of saveable terrain edits has been significantly increased.

Compatible base parts can now be freely rotated around any axis, allowing for more creative and flexible construction.

When adjusting the colour or material of a base part, the holographic effect is disabled and illustrative lights are enabled around the part in question.

Fixed an issue that could cause nearby base parts to be deleted when moving a base part.

Fixed a case where the player ship would not be correctly placed on an available landing pad when teleporting to a base.

Fixed an issue that could cause duplicate parts to spawn within a settlement, blocking player access to buildings.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause base parts to snap incorrectly.

Improved the clarity of a number of base building error messages.

Improved the positioning and stability of the Build Menu.

Fixed an issue that caused parts to become deselected when toggling between placement and selection modes.

Fixed an issue that could cause the base part popup information to overlap other parts of the UI.

Added audio to a number of Build Menu options.

Fixed a number of Build Menu UI issues that could occur when using HUD scaling.

Fixed an issue that caused the paint option to be visible when the selected part cannot be repainted.

Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect colors to be applied to some base parts.

Fixed an issue that allowed overly rapid placement of base parts.

Fixed an issue that prevented base parts from being replaced in their correct location if the player cancels picking up and moving the part.

Fixed a number of issues that allowed players to build unbuildable base parts.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to duplicate unbuildable base parts.

Fixed a number of visual glitches that could occur when building in multiplayer.

multiplayer. Improved the visual effect when constructing a new base part.

Companions and Creatures

The maximum number of companions has been increased from six to 18.

Companions are no longer dismissed when a player enters a vehicle or ship, and are instead only dismissed when that vehicle starts moving.

Creature pathfinding has been significantly improved.

Fixed an issue that could cause diplo-class creatures to be cut out of frame in the Discovery UI.

Fixed a number of issues that could occur when creatures or fiends attacked via a long-distance pounce.

Fixed an issue that prevented diplo-class creatures from giving their correct specific cooking ingredients when butchered or milked.

Fixed a visual issue with the ragdolling of some creature types.

Missions and Buildings

A new building type, the Sentinel Pillar, can now be found on planets across the universe.

The nearest Sentinel Pillar is located when defeating a level 5 Sentinel alert.

A Pillar can also be found via a Sentinel Boundary Map, a special chart that can be harvested from defeated Sentinels.

Boundary Map, a special chart that can be harvested from defeated Sentinels. A substantial new series of Sentinel stories are available to be read at the Sentinel Pillar’s main terminal.

A new player title is available to Travelers who read the entire archive.

Planetary Sentinel forces can be temporarily shut down from a Sentinel Pillar’s main terminal.

A new class of Royal Multi-Tool may occasionally be found when harvesting weapons technology from the Sentinel Pillar’s main terminal.

A substantial new series of story-driven missions has been added. These missions will probe some of the deepest secrets of the Sentinels… Please note: Players must have a planetary settlement to begin the new missions.

During the course of these missions, Travelers will acquire and reprogram their own personal Drone companion.

A new player title is available for Travelers who complete this mission chain.

Fixed an issue that could cause inappropriate planets to be selected for creature taming or feeding missions.

Fixed an issue that could cause players never to find the needed component during Nexus repair missions.

Fixed an issue that asked players for an inappropriate amount of faecium during substance collection Nexus missions.

Nexus construction missions now choose from a more diverse range of base parts.

Exobiology Expedition

The Exobiology Expedition will begin soon.

The Exobiology Expedition will take players on a journey of discovery across the galaxy as they investigate and record all sorts of exotic animal life.

The Exobiology Expedition offers the chance to earn an exclusive new jetpack trail, the royal Exotic Wingpack, a Sentinel Quad companion and much more…

Bug Fixes

Fixed a high-frequency crash that only occurred when playing the game in Japanese.

Fixed a crash related to creature navigation.

Fixed a GPU crash.

Fixed a crash related to base building.

Fixed a crash related to loading large bases.

Fixed a crash related to planet generation.

Fixed a number of rare networking crashes.

Fixed a number of audio streaming issues on PlayStation 4.

PlayStation 4. Fixed a rare crash that could occur when loading a settlement.

Fixed a rare crash related to Short Range Teleporters.

Fixed a severe performance degradation issue that could occur when approaching a settlement that had an active mission marker.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to overshoot the end of a ladder and climb infinitely up into the stars.

Fixed an issue that could disable planetary gravity when dying underwater.

Fixed an issue that caused overly large collision on di-hydrogen crystals.

Fixed an issue that could cause the combat supply barrels dropped by Sentinels to duplicate in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that could cause popping in the third person camera when running on steep slopes.

Fixed an issue that could cause undamaged frigates to appear to need maintenance.

Fixed a collision issue with a specific class of exotic creature.

Fixed an issue that could cause the incorrect settler to appear pleased or unhappy with your judgements.

Fixed an issue that caused the story progress within some buildings (such as abandoned buildings) to be tracked differently across different systems, resulting in text that incorrectly repeated itself.

Fixed an issue that could cause the combat frigate to intervene in a fight but not bring any weapons.

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent secondary weapons from activating.

Fixed an issue that caused the Terrain Manipulator to block players from manually showing the HUD or the current mission notify.

Fixed an issue that could cause the interaction circle to appear low res.

Fixed an issue with the Byte Beat Library that could cause an empty page to appear in the UI.

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Dismiss’ button to appear when purchasing a new frigate.

Fixed an issue that could cause the player to briefly disappear as the camera transitions out of an interaction and back to gameplay.

Fixed an issue that could allow empty bases to populate the Space Anomaly teleport list.

Fixed an issue that could cause the HUD weapon panel to pop for a frame when exiting the Analysis Visor.

Fixed an issue that allowed HUD indicators to appear over the top of the options UI.

Fixed an issue that could allow pirates to unexpectedly interrupt deep space encounters.

Fixed an issue that caused a brief glitch in the Multi-Tool animation during the intro sequence.

Fixed an issue that caused the depth of field to be set incorrect when transitioning between different cameras.

Fixed an issue that could cause flickering in the dialogue UI screens.

Fixed an issue that could allow volcanoes to generate on top of planetary buildings.

Fixed an issue that could cause gravel patches to be infinitesimally small on a specific set of barren planets.

Fixed an issue that caused an identical popup to repeat itself after learning several blueprints at the same time.

Fixed an issue that could cause the player to briefly become unresponsive when learning a new recipe during a chained interaction.

Fixed an issue that could cause bald spots on the terrain on lush infested worlds.

Fixed an issue that could cause planetary objects to pop in at the wrong LOD.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

