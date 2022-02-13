By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Metal Slug: Awakening Headed to PS5 and PS4

Metal Slug: Awakening Headed to PS5 and PS4 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 557 Views

Publisher Tencent Games and developer TiMi Studio Group announced the side-scrolling action game, Metal Slug: Awakening, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, alongside the previously announced iOS and Android versions. 

A release date for Metal Slug: Awakening has yet to be announced.

2 Comments
rapsuperstar31 (2 hours ago)

Big fan of the Metal Slug series, but Tencent yuck!

  • +4
CaptainExplosion (1 hour ago)

I knew the franchise was dead the moment Sucky Assrapia acquired a stake in SNK.

  • +3