The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit Gaming and Film Rights to be Auctioned Off - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 866 Views
The gaming and film rights for J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit are reportedly going to be put up for auction by owners Saul Zaentz Co., according to Variety.
Saul Zaentz Co. has hired CF Investment Bank to handle the auction. The rights also include merchandising, live events, and theme parks, and are are expected to be sold for at least $2 billion.
An upcoming game set in the universe, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in fall 2022.
Amazon is set to launch its own The Lord of the Rings TV show in September on Amazon Prime called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Warner Bros. does retain some film development rights to The Lord of the Rings as it owns New Line Cinema - the company behind Peter Jackson's hit The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Saul Zaentz Co. claims the live-action film rights reverted back to them last year as Warner Bros. has not been actively developing a new The Lord of the Rings film.
A nice one for sony there! A clean sweep for their tv, movies and gaming devision!
Although i dont think lord of the rings holds as much sway as it once did!
Hence why they are probably getting out while the getting is good!
We've reached a point where there is more content to consume than hours to consume it, for most people. So I think that's actually diminishing the overall brand value of ALL content. I am regularly told of games/movies/TV shows that I should check out, many of which I would probably really like, and few that I feel able to make time for. I think I'm becoming the norm, not the exception. The amount of content produced each year keeps increasing, and yet the rat race just keeps getting worse.
the best franchise of cinema... ever. (Along with The Godfather.) In games, even if Shadow of Mordor/War, it still is leaving something to be desired.
Don't know for the movies rights but for the gaming rights I would support these to be acquired by a joint venture including the big 3. This way we would have assurance that future titles be available to everyone.
It sounds like they're grouping all of these rights together, i which case Disney is would be a heavy favorite here. They already have significant business in most of those areas. Anybody else would have to sub-license some of those things to somebody else, or pay third parties to make things for them.
Please don't be picked up by Tencent. -_-
I know it doesn't mean anything to them, but I would boycott anything LotR related. I just can't stand that company or anything out of that country.