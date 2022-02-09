Report: New Assassin's Creed to Help Fill Ubisoft's Schedule, Beyond Good & Evil 2 Still in Pre-Production - News

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier in a recently published article says he has heard from people familiar with Ubisoft's plans that the publisher has turned an Assassin’s Creed expansion into a standalone game to help fill out its release schedule.

The game was originally planned to release as an expansion to 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, however, it became a full game in late 2021.

It will star Basim, a character from Valhalla, and it will have a smaller scope than recent games in the series. The game won't have a big open-world like the last few entries in the franchise. It will have more of a focus on stealth gameplay and is planned to release in 2022 or 2023.

A Ubisoft Spokesperson told Schreier the company doesn't comment "on rumors or speculation as they do a disservice to our development teams and community" and said Ubisoft has a "solid and exciting line-up of titles in our pipeline, both established brands with new story twists and features, and brand new IPs that will continue to change the landscape of today’s video games."

Schreier added that Ubisoft has struggled with game production recently and mentioned Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in pre-production after at least five years of development. He also mentioned Skull & Bones has been delayed multiple times and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was delayed indefinitely.

