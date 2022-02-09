Nioh 2 Ships 2.5 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 400 Views
Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced Nioh 2 and Nioh 2 Complete Edition has shipped 2.5 million units worldwide as part of the fifth anniversary of the series. The figure includes digital sales.
This figure is up from two million units shipped in April 2021.
Nioh launched for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and for PC via Steam in November 2017. Nioh 2 launched for the PlayStation 4 in March 2020, and for PC via Steam in February 2021.
A Nioh Collection including remastered versions of both games launched for the PlayStation 5 in February 2021.
本日「#仁王」シリーズが5周年、— 「仁王」シリーズ公式アカウント (@nioh_game) February 9, 2022
さらに『#仁王２』の全世界累計出荷本数が250万本を突破いたしました。
シリーズを長年応援していただいている皆さま、誠にありがとうございます。
引き続き「仁王」シリーズやTeam NINJAの作品をお楽しみいただけますと幸いです。#仁王シリーズ5周年 #Nioh #Nioh2 pic.twitter.com/BoYRzcyW4k
