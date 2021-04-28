Nioh 2 Ships 2 Million Units, Nioh Series Tops 5 Million - Sales

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced Nioh 2 and Nioh 2 Complete Edition has shipped two million units worldwide and the Nioh series has shipped over five million units. Sales for Nioh and Nioh Complete Edition have also shipped over three million units worldwide. The figures include digital sales.

Nioh launched for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and for PC via Steam in November 2017. Nioh 2 launched for the PlayStation 4 in March 2020, and for PC via Steam in February 2021.

A Nioh Collection including remastered versions of both games launched for the PlayStation 5 in February 2021.

