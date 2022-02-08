Bandai Namco Spending $130 Million to Create its Own 'IP Metaverse' - News

Bandai Namco talking with investors attended by VideoGamesChronicle announced its plans to create its own "IP metaverse."

The publisher has three goals that includes connecting with fans using its IP, enhancing the value of its IP, and developing games that can be popular worldwide to improve sales outside of Japan.

The company plans to spend ¥15 billion ($130 million) to create its own "IP metaverse." The money will be used to go towards "data foundation (data universe)" and content for the "IP metaverse."

"Bandai Namco will develop a metaverse for each IP as a new framework for connecting with fans," reads the plan.

"In this IP Metaverse, we are anticipating virtual spaces that will enable customers to enjoy a wide range of entertainment on an IP axis, as well as frameworks that leverage Bandai Namco’s distinctive strengths to fuse physical products and venues with digital elements.

"We are aiming for open frameworks that provide venues for connections with and among fans and business partners. Through the IP Metaverse, we will establish communities among Bandai Namco and fans, as well as among fans themselves.

"Through these communities and content, we will build deep, broad, multifaceted connections that continue for long periods of time, and we will focus on the quality of those connections. In this way, we will work to maximize IP value over the medium to long term."

