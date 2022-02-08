Assetto Corsa Competizione Gets New Trailer Ahead of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Release - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Kunos Simulazioni will release the racing game, Assetto Corsa Competizione, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 24.

If you already own the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One you will be able to upgrade to the next-generation version for free. All previously purchased DLC carries over as well.

A new gameplay trailer for the game has been released ahead of its release later this month, which can be viewed below.

Here is an overview of the game:

Assetto Corsa Competizione is the new official GT World Challenge videogame.

Thanks to the extraordinary quality of simulation, the game will allow you to experience the real atmosphere of the GT3 championship, competing against official drivers, teams, cars and circuits reproduced in-game with the highest level of accuracy ever achieved.

Sprint, Endurance and Spa 24 Hours races will come to life with an incredible level of realism, in both single and multiplayer modes.

Assetto Corsa Competizione will feature Blancpain GT Series’ 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Assetto Corsa Competizione is born from KUNOS Simulazioni's long-term experience, and it takes full advantage of Unreal Engine 4 to ensure photorealistic weather conditions and graphics, night races, motion capture animations, reaching a new standard in terms of driving realism and immersion, thanks to its further improved tyre and aerodynamic models.

Designed to innovate, Assetto Corsa Competizione will be set to promote eSports, bringing players at the heart of the GT World Challenge and putting them behind the wheel of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens and many other prestigious GT racing cars, all reproduced with outstanding level of detail.

REALISTIC SIMULATION

Assetto Corsa Competizione is designed to faithfully recreate the performance and the driving experience of real GT World Challenge cars through a sophisticated mathematical model that accurately replicates tyre grip, aerodynamic impact, engine parameters, suspensions and electronics systems that determine vehicle balance, as well as the influence of mechanical damage on the car's drivability.



NEW-GENERATION GRAPHICS AND VISUAL EFFECTS

Unreal Engine 4 guarantees photorealistic rendering and an accurate representation of scenarios, car materials and weather conditions. Thanks to the multi-channel audio sampling of real GT cars, the game conveys captivating and immersive acoustic surroundings and realistic environmental effects.

CARE FOR DETAILS

Even the secondary details are faithfully reproduced to make you feel the thrill of being in the cockpit of a real racing car. Doors, windshield wipers, headlights, racing lights, racing equipment and control devices such as ABS, traction control, engine ignition and ECU mapping, are all under the driver’s management to assure the best performance and offer the player total control of the car.



THE MOST ACCURATE CIRCUITS

Thanks to Laserscan technology, every official circuit is recreated with the utmost accuracy: all curbs and details perfectly fit their real counterparts to grant a gaming experience as faithful to reality as possible.

ADVANCED MULTIPLAYER FUNCTIONALITY

A well-structured ranking system will evaluate individual performance and driving behaviour to reward the most virtuous drivers and promote fair play in online competitions. The matchmaking function makes sure that you can compete with opponents of similar skill level and easily find online races to join, while the leaderboards will allow you to compare single-lap performance with drivers from all around the world with the same car, circuit and weather conditions.



IMMERSIVE SINGLE PLAYER EXPERIENCE

Career, Championship and Free Play modes offer a complete and customizable gaming experience, also thanks to the tutorials and progressive aid levels that allow you to tailor AI opponent difficulty and vehicle stability control to your abilities. The Special Events will allow you to gain a first-hand experience of the most noteworthy real-life GT World Challenge.



HIGH-LEVEL HARDWARE COMPATIBILITY

Assetto Corsa Competizione ensures full compatibility with a wide range of peripherals from gamepads to professional steering wheels.



MOTION CAPTURE FOR REALISTIC ANIMATIONS

Motion capture technology is used to create the animations of mechanics and drivers in an even more realistic fashion, and guarantee a high level of player engagement during races, pit stops and driver changes.



BLANCPAIN GT SERIES

Encouraged by the success of the Blancpain Endurance Series, which after its creation in 2011 quickly became the global reference for GT racing, world-renowned Swiss watch manufacturer Blancpain and the SRO Motorsports Group decided at the end of 2013 to extend their partnership to the Blancpain Sprint Series. From 2015, teams and drivers were also given the opportunity to compete for an overall Blancpain GT Series title. Varied grids were the result, with a host of respected GT teams and drivers at the start of each race. The Blancpain GT Series also saw an influx of young and talented drivers, making it a worldwide benchmark in GT3 racing.

With both the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup and Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup now sharing the same driver categories and points system, the ten-round Blancpain GT Series season – comprising five sprint events and five endurance events – crowns the world’s most complete GT drivers.

A Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup event consists of two races of one hour each, while the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup races range from three-hour events through a 1000 km race to the season highlight of the Total 24 Hours of Spa, one of the world’s leading 24-hour races.

