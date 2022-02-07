Pokemon Boosts Switch Sales, PS5 and XS are Even - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 23-29 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 371,357 units sold for the week ending January 29, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 103.52 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 140,940 units to bring its lifetime sales to 17.57 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 139,238 units to bring their lifetime sales to 12.34 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by nearly 19,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 64,000 units. PS4 sold 159,694 units for the week ending January 24, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 75,619 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 16,571 units, and the Xbox One sold 2,104 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 15,620 units (4.4%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 38,798 (-21.6%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 39,218 units (39.2%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 61,034 (-78.7%), the Xbox One is down 23,217 units (-91.7%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 54,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 8,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are flat.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 371,357 ( 103,520,620 ) PlayStation 5 - 140,940 ( 17,572,287 ) Xbox Series X|S - 139,238 ( 12,337,606 ) PlayStation 4 - 16,571 ( 116,609,138 ) Xbox One - 2,104 ( 50,508,115 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 126,173 Xbox Series X|S - 92,301 PlayStation 5 - 61,861 PlayStation 4 - 8,364 Xbox One - 1,757

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 85,889 PlayStation 5 - 41,860

Xbox Series X|S - 33,695 PlayStation 4 - 7,435 Xbox One - 291 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 144,712 PlayStation 5 - 32,587 Xbox Series X|S - 8,160 PlayStation 4 - 480 Xbox One - 29

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 14,583

Xbox Series X|S - 5,082 PlayStation 5 - 4,632 PlayStation 4 - 292 Xbox One - 27

