Pokemon Legends: Arceus Debuts in 1st on the French Charts

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 4, 2022, according to SELL.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) debuted in second place.

Mario Party Superstars (NS) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) drop two spots to third and fourth places, respectively. FIFA 22 (PS4) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 22

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Halo Infinite Far Cry 6

PS4 FIFA 22 NBA 2K22 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Xbox One FIFA 22 NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Nintendo Switch Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mario Party Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion Pokemon Moon PC Farming Simulator 22 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Football Manager 2022

