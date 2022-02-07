Rumor: Overwatch 2 Possibly Getting a Beta Soon - News

Blizzard Entertainment at BlizzCon 2019 announced Overwatch 2 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game originally had a 2022 release window, however, late last Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 were delayed to 2023. With the delay to 2023 a release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is likely.

Twitter users @Helba_The_AI and @OverwatchCaval spotted new dev builds of Overwatch and one included a version 2.00.7.0.93195 for developers and a "Overwatch Demo 2" title were uploaded to Battle.net at the same time.

With a 2023 release for Overwatch 2 it is a long way off. However, a possible beta could grow excitement for the game ahead of its launch.

Overwatch League 2022 will use an early build of Overwatch 2 starting in April 2022. At least that was announced in September before it delayed. It is possible Overwatch League 2022 using an early version of Overwatch 2 might not happen with the delay of the game.

Overwatch 2 finally shows up on https://t.co/7n7qnRLxhH !



Several builds were pushed last night including a version 2.00.7.0.93195 for developers and a "Demo 2" 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rb79dWE0yX — Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 (@OverwatchCaval) February 4, 2022

