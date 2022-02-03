Metroid Dread On-Track to Become Best-Selling Metroid in History - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 515 Views
Nintendo in its earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 revealed Metroid Dread has sold 2.74 million units to date.
Metroid Dread is on-track to become the best-selling Metroid game in history after less than three months on the market. It is only 100,000 units away from outselling Metroid Prime (GCN), which is the best-selling Metroid ever with 2.84 million units sold lifetime.
Metroid Dread released for the Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.
Here are the best-selling Metroid games:
- Metroid Prime (GCN) - 2.84M
- Metroid Dread (NS) - 2.74M
- Metroid (NES) - 2.73M
- Metroid II: Return of Samus (GBA) - 1.72M
- Metroid Fusion (GBA) - 1.60M
- Super Metroid (SNES) - 1.42M
- Metroid Prime 3: Corruption (Wii) - 1.41M
- Metroid: Other M (Wii) - 1.36M
- Metroid Prime 2: Echoes (GCN) - 1.10M
- Metroid Prime Hunters (DS) 1.08M
Dread is also close to outselling Hollow Knight. In less than 3 months, it's only 60,000 units away. The f****ng Hollow Knight. It's surreal.
WE MUST GET METROID DREAD PAST THAT MILESTONE!!!!!
We must. It's called Metroidvania for a reason. Let's get the queen back on her throne.
She MADE the genre!! Others that have come since then are just imitating her!! (Sorry, Shantae)
Absolutely. And we shouldn't forget that Dread features a chubby cute lizard that pulls claws out of its tummy. What more does the game need?
Wow Samus Returns didn't even make the top 10! Does anyone know how many units it sold?