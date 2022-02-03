By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Metroid Dread On-Track to Become Best-Selling Metroid in History

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 515 Views

Nintendo in its earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 revealed Metroid Dread has sold 2.74 million units to date. 

Metroid Dread is on-track to become the best-selling Metroid game in history after less than three months on the market. It is only 100,000 units away from outselling Metroid Prime (GCN), which is the best-selling Metroid ever with 2.84 million units sold lifetime.

Metroid Dread released for the Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.

Here are the best-selling Metroid games:

  1. Metroid Prime (GCN) - 2.84M
  2. Metroid Dread (NS) - 2.74M
  3. Metroid (NES) - 2.73M
  4. Metroid II: Return of Samus (GBA) - 1.72M
  5. Metroid Fusion (GBA) - 1.60M
  6. Super Metroid (SNES) - 1.42M
  7. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption (Wii) - 1.41M
  8. Metroid: Other M (Wii) - 1.36M
  9. Metroid Prime 2: Echoes (GCN) - 1.10M
  10. Metroid Prime Hunters (DS) 1.08M

CaptainExplosion (3 hours ago)

LET'S KEEP IT UP!!!!! IF YOU HAVEN'T BOUGHT IT YET, DO IT NOW!!!!! ^^

  • +3
Greenfox (2 hours ago)

Dread is also close to outselling Hollow Knight. In less than 3 months, it's only 60,000 units away. The f****ng Hollow Knight. It's surreal.

  • +2
CaptainExplosion Greenfox (1 hour ago)

WE MUST GET METROID DREAD PAST THAT MILESTONE!!!!!

  • +1
Greenfox CaptainExplosion (1 hour ago)

We must. It's called Metroidvania for a reason. Let's get the queen back on her throne.

  • +1
CaptainExplosion Greenfox (1 hour ago)

She MADE the genre!! Others that have come since then are just imitating her!! (Sorry, Shantae)

  • +1
Greenfox CaptainExplosion (1 hour ago)

Absolutely. And we shouldn't forget that Dread features a chubby cute lizard that pulls claws out of its tummy. What more does the game need?

  • +1
SuperNintend0rk (3 minutes ago)

Wow Samus Returns didn't even make the top 10! Does anyone know how many units it sold?

  • +1
Mandalore76 (2 hours ago)

RGT85's going to be playing Balan Wonderworld soon.

  • +1