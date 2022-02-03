Metroid Dread On-Track to Become Best-Selling Metroid in History - Sales

Nintendo in its earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 revealed Metroid Dread has sold 2.74 million units to date.

Metroid Dread is on-track to become the best-selling Metroid game in history after less than three months on the market. It is only 100,000 units away from outselling Metroid Prime (GCN), which is the best-selling Metroid ever with 2.84 million units sold lifetime.

Metroid Dread released for the Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.

Here are the best-selling Metroid games:

Metroid Prime (GCN) - 2.84M Metroid Dread (NS) - 2.74M Metroid (NES) - 2.73M Metroid II: Return of Samus (GBA) - 1.72M Metroid Fusion (GBA) - 1.60M Super Metroid (SNES) - 1.42M Metroid Prime 3: Corruption (Wii) - 1.41M Metroid: Other M (Wii) - 1.36M Metroid Prime 2: Echoes (GCN) - 1.10M Metroid Prime Hunters (DS) 1.08M

