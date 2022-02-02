Godfall Developer Working on Co-op Action Fantasy Shooter - News

Godfall developer Counterplay Games via a new job opening for a producer has revealed it is working on an unannounced game that features cooperative play. It will be an action fantasy shooter.

"Counterplay Games needs a Producer to manage the development of an unannounced cooperative action fantasy shooter," reads the job opening.

Counterplay Games released the action RPG, Godfall, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store in November 2020, and PlayStation 4 in August 2021.

We likely won't hear anything on the new game soon as it is early on in development.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

