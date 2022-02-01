Yacht Club Games Announces Mina the Hollower for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club Games has announced action adventure game, Mina the Hollower, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Yacht Club Games does say "platforms are not final and are subject to change" via the Kickstarter campaign.

The Kickstarter Campaign is looking to raise $311,503 and with 29 days remaining it has already raised over $200,000.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Descend into a frightful world of action-adventure in Mina the Hollower. Take control of Mina, a renowned Hollower hurtled into a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island. Burrow beneath hazards and monsters, whip foes into oblivion, and gear up with an arsenal of sidearms and trinkets.

Explore a vast world filled with pixel-perfect graphics, masterful gameplay, beastly bosses, and infectious music. Encounter a cast of bizarre characters, search out secrets in an array of exotic locales, and illuminate the omnipresent darkness in Mina the Hollower, a brand new game from the developers who brought you Shovel Knight!

Key Features:

Hauntingly authentic 8-bit visuals in the style of Game Boy Color, refined for the modern era.

Modern touches abound: detailed animation, widescreen visuals, and rock-solid controls!

Leap, dodge, and burrow through the ground to battle monsters or navigate the world.

Lash at foes with your trusty whip, Nightstar—or choose from an arsenal of weapons, each with a totally different move set.

Discover and utilize a reliquary’s worth of unusual Sidearms to gain the advantage in combat.

Collect and equip Trinkets to acquire a variety of exotic effects. Level Mina up to suit your unique playstyle.

Electrifying MSX-style soundtrack by chiptune virtuoso, Jake Kaufman.

Descend into the depths of madness with a bone-chilling, yet heartwarming tale inspired by Victorian Gothic horror.

horror. Explore a huge, dark world brimming with secrets, challenging battles, and interconnected level design.

