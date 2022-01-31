PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Grow - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 16-22 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,612 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 315,998 units sold for the week ending January 22, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 102.97 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 211,360 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.44 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 141,886 units to bring their lifetime sales to 12.21 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are up by nearly 52,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 66,000 units. PS4 sold 159,694 units for the week ending January 17, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 75,619 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 16,566 units, and the Xbox One sold 2,221 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 44,230 units (-12.3%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 26,076 (14.1%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 46,926 units (49.4%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 64,176 (-79.5%), the Xbox One is down 22,505 units (-91.0%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 26,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 12,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 7,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 315,998 (102,967,333)
- PlayStation 5 - 211,360 (18,436,549)
- Xbox Series X|S - 141,886 (12,207,303)
- PlayStation 4 - 16,566 (116,594,782)
- Xbox One - 2,221 (50,506,015)
- Switch - 105,068
- Xbox Series X|S - 88,903
- PlayStation 5 - 82,118
- PlayStation 4 - 8,204
- Xbox One - 1,818
- PlayStation 5 - 81,882
- Switch - 77,239
- Xbox Series X|S - 38,287
- PlayStation 4 - 7,610
- Xbox One - 343
- Switch - 119,883
- PlayStation 5 - 40,184
- Xbox Series X|S - 9,572
- PlayStation 4 - 464
- Xbox One - 31
- Switch - 13,808
- PlayStation 5 - 7,176
- Xbox Series X|S - 5,124
- PlayStation 4 - 288
- Xbox One - 29
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
"Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 44,230 units (-12.3%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 26,076 (14.1%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 46,926 units (49.4%)."
I wonder what caused such an uptick for the Series that week?
Wednesday Sony's financial report will be revealed. we will know precisely how many ps5 she has shipped by December 31st. we will also know the number of playstation plus users
Pokémon Arceus should prevent Switch sales to drop below 300k next week, but it seems that Switch's baseline will be around 250k this year, which is still great for a 5 years old console.
Seems pretty wild that the Xbox One is still on these charts at all, after Microsoft confirmed they stopped manufacturing the Xbox One S back in December 2020. That means that somehow 13 months later there is still new stock being found in the back of warehouses lol