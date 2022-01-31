PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Grow - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 16-22 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 315,998 units sold for the week ending January 22, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 102.97 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 211,360 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.44 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 141,886 units to bring their lifetime sales to 12.21 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are up by nearly 52,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 66,000 units. PS4 sold 159,694 units for the week ending January 17, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 75,619 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 16,566 units, and the Xbox One sold 2,221 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 44,230 units (-12.3%), while the PlayStation 5 is up 26,076 (14.1%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 46,926 units (49.4%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 64,176 (-79.5%), the Xbox One is down 22,505 units (-91.0%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 26,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 12,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 7,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 315,998 ( 102,967,333 ) PlayStation 5 - 211,360 ( 18,436,549 ) Xbox Series X|S - 141,886 ( 12,207,303 ) PlayStation 4 - 16,566 ( 116,594,782 ) Xbox One - 2,221 ( 50,506,015 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 105,068 Xbox Series X|S - 88,903 PlayStation 5 - 82,118 PlayStation 4 - 8,204 Xbox One - 1,818

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 81,882 Switch - 77,239 Xbox Series X|S - 38,287 PlayStation 4 - 7,610 Xbox One - 343 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 119,883 PlayStation 5 - 40,184 Xbox Series X|S - 9,572 PlayStation 4 - 464 Xbox One - 31

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,808 PlayStation 5 - 7,176 Xbox Series X|S - 5,124 PlayStation 4 - 288 Xbox One - 29

