PlayStation Now Adds GTA: Vice City - The Definitive Edition, and More - News

/ 353 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation Now will add Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Little Big Workshop, Through the Darkest of Times,and Death Squared. These new titles will be available starting Tuesday, February 1.

Here is an overview of the games coming to PlayStation Now:

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Play the genre-defining classic of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City updated for a new generation, now featuring across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing this beloved world to life with all new levels of detail.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition is available until Monday, May 2

Little Big Workshop

Play a factory tycoon in charge of your very own tabletop factory. Organize the factory floor, manage your workers, purchase machinery, and design efficient production lines – all within the time-limit and to your client’s satisfaction.

Start out with just a small workshop and expand to a desk-filling factory. Unlock ever fancier machines, add even more production methods, and most of all, more room. Soon enough you’ll be running multiple production lines, producing hundreds of advanced products each day, and watching with joy as your cute workers do the actual work.

Through the Darkest of Times

You are the leader of a small resistance group in 1933’s Berlin in this historical resistance strategy game. Your goal is to deal with small blows to the regime – dropping leaflets to spread awareness about what the Nazis are really up to among the people, painting messages on walls, sabotaging, gathering information and recruiting more followers. And all of that while staying undercover – if the regime’s forces learn about your group, the life of each member is in grave danger.

Death Squared

Get together with a loved one, a group of friends or even the whole family and guide teams of two or four robots through increasingly-complex levels to their color-coded goals. But beware! The path through each level is littered with cunning death traps that quickly send the automatons to the big scrapyard in the sky. To progress, players must work together to learn each stage through trial and error, putting newly-gained knowledge into action to survive and succeed. In addition to the two-player story mode, Death Squared includes insane ‘party chaos’ challenges specifically designed for groups of four. A single-player can also enjoy the traditionally two-player story mode, and two-players can tackle ‘party chaos’, by controlling two robots with one controller.

*Certain games featured on PlayStation Now may be made available in the library on a limited-time basis only. Games included in the subscription (and their features) are subject to change.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles