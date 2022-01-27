Rainbow Six Extraction Tops 3 Million Players in 1st Week - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ubisoft via Twitter announced the recently release tactical 1-3 player co-op PvE FPS, Rainbow Six Extraction, has topped three million players in its first week.

"Rainbow Six Extraction has surpassed three million players within its first week!" reads the tweet from Ubisoft.

"A sincere thank you to our millions of players, and it's just the beginning - starting tomorrow, our Buddy Pass is live. Invite two of your friends from any platform to play with you for free!"

Rainbow Six Extraction released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on January 20. It was also available on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud on day one.

Rainbow Six Extraction has surpassed three million players within its first week! A sincere thank you to our millions of players, and it's just the beginning - starting tomorrow, our Buddy Pass is live. Invite two of your friends from any platform to play with you for free! pic.twitter.com/JmFPzglHfO — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) January 26, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles