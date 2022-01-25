Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Introduces Starters Hisui Region Evolutions - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus that introduces the Hisui region Evolutions of Dartrix, Quilava, and Dewott.

View the trailer below:

The upcoming game has a file size of 6 GB, which is just below the 6.7 GB file size of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

