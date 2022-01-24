Nintendo Might Announce a New Game in February - News

It appears Nintendo is set to announce a brand-new game in February. This is according to the Japanese magazine Nintendo Dream, which mentions the next issue, set to release on Monday, February 21, will have details on Kirby and the Forgotten Land and include a new game.

"New issue will release it on Monday, February 21," reads a translation of the magazine via Twitter account Klu. "In addition to detailed news about Kirby and The Forgotten Land, we've also included a new game that we didn't expect! I have a feeling that a new I have a feeling that a new title will be announced."

The translation has lead to some confusion on whether this is a new Kirby game or is something different.

