God of War (2018) Remains in 1st on the Steam Charts

posted 4 hours ago

God of War (2018) has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 3, 2022, which ended January 23, 2022. It is the first PlayStation published title to top the charts in its first two weeks.

Monster Hunter Rise remained in second place, while Ready or Not is up one spot to third place. Pre-orders for Dying Light 2 are up from eighth to fourth place.

Pre-orders for Elden Ring remained in fifth place and pre-orders for Total War: Warhammer III entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Project Zomboid remained in seventh place and Valve Index VR Kit dropped two spots to eighth place. Warm Snow debuted in ninth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 rounds out the top 10.

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

