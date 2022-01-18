Banjo-Kazooie Coming Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack This Week - News

/ 195 Views

by, posted 55 minutes ago

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, Banjo-Kazooie, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack this Thursday, January 20.

Banjo-Kazooie first released for the Nintendo 64 in June 1998. The IP is owned by Microsoft and Rare.

The Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection launched this fall with many classic games like Super Mario 64, The legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64, and Mario Kart 64. It is part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which also includes Sega Genesis games and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

This action game, released for the Nintendo 64 console in 1998, features an unlikely pair: a Honey Bear named Banjo and a Breegull named Kazooie. Together, the duo embark on a wild quest that makes use of their wide range of combined special moves. It all starts when the wicked witch Gruntilda kidnaps Tooty, Banjo’s little sister, and Banjo and Kazooie set out to bring her back—venturing from Spiral Mountain, along the shark-infested coastline of Treasure Trove Cove, through the icy perils of Freezeezy Peak, and beyond. But with Kazooie spending most of her time inside Banjo’s backpack, they’re like two heroes in one! Though they may squabble from time to time, with the two of them working together, nothing can stand in their way. Now you can join them on this journey into a magical world of adventure!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles