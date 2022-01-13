God of War (2018) PC Ultrawide Trailer Released - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Santa Monica Studio has released a new trailer for the PC version of God of War (2018) that showcases the game running in the ultrawide resolution.

Here is an overview of the PC version of the game:

Our collaboration with NVIDIA means that PC players with GEFORCE NVIDA RTX GPUs will be able to take full advantage of amazing features that will make the game feel even more sharp and responsive.

NVIDIA DLSS AI PERFORMANCE BOOST Using NVIDIA’s revolutionary Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) software combined with their exceptional RTX GPUs, players will be able to experience God of War running at increased resolutions while retaining high frame rates. DLSS uses [MU1] machine learning to upscale the game resolution giving you amazing picture quality without the sacrifice to performance.

NVIDIA REFLEX When facing your toughest opponents like Sigrun the Valkyrie Queen, how quickly you can react to her attacks can make all the difference between life and death in a fight. With NVIDIA Reflex, gameplay on God of War (2018) for PC will be responsive with reduced system latency across several generations of NVIDIA GeForce RTX and GTX GPUs (NVIDIA Reflex is supported on GTX 900 series or better).

AMD FIDELITYFX SUPER RESOLUTION We are also happy to support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) so our players with AMD GPUs can take advantage of their visual enhancement technology!

ENHANCED GRAPHICS Higher-resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, enhanced Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion (GTAO) and Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO), alongside highly detailed assets and rendering solutions means God of War on PC will be a beautiful, crisp visual experience. From the frozen wastes of Helheim with its jagged, icy terrain and ghostly green skies to the lush Lake of Light in Alfheim whose shores are home to exotic plants and crystalline waters – the mythical and stunning environments of God of War will shine on PC as you journey through them on your quest. God of War (2018) is out now for the PlayStation 4 and will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 14, 2022.

