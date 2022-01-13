Battle Royale My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Bandai Namco in the latest issue of Weekly Jump announced free-to-play battle royale, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam. A release date was not announced.

A closed beta is planned for My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble. More details will be released later.

"Team up to win a 24-player rumble in multiplayer action!" reads the magazine.

Thanks, Gematsu.

