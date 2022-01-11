FIFA 22 Tops the Italian Charts in Final Week of 2021 - Sales

FIFA 22 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 52, 2021, which ended January 2, 2022. The Nintendo Switch version is in 10th place.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up two spots to second place, while F1 2021 (PS4) races up the charts from 10th to third place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4) jumps up three spots to fourth place.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up from sixth to fifth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) races up from ninth to sixth place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and four Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 52, 2021:

FIFA 22 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) F1 2021 (PS4) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Just Dance 2022 (NS) Spider-Man (PS4) Call of Duty Vanguard (PS4) FIFA 22 (NS)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

