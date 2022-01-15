By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Best DLC/Expansion of 2021

by Lee Mehr , posted 1 hour ago / 247 Views

As great as new games are, sometimes you just want to retreat to familiar ground.  That's the beauty of good expansions: they can revive your enthusiasm in a title you've already enjoyed.  This could be done in a few ways, from supplementing mechanics/game systems already there, to introducing new ideas you didn't know you wanted, and adding/concluding specific storylines, or a mixture of all three.  Whether they're called 'DLC' or 'Expansions' by their respective marketing teams, the following examples showcase great ways to enhance the core game experience.

   

The Shortlist:

  

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

   

Super Mario 3D World: Bowser's Fury

   

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life

   

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

   

   

   

   

The Winner:

Super Mario 3D World: Bowser's Fury

Runner-up: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

As Evan Norris put it in his review, Bowser's Fury is "an ingenious, inventive add-on campaign that offers a glimpse into the potential future of the franchise."  Although one near-unanimous complaint about its length is a sticking point, the collective fervor for Bowser's Fury (from staff & users alike) highlights Nintendo's genuine creativity when it comes to open-world game design.  Players were only given an appetizer of how Breath of the Wild's improvisational mechanics can be transplanted into 3D Mario, but that was enough to know it could be another stellar game.

Congrats to Nintendo for netting our two top spots.


Dulfite (30 minutes ago)

Those are some top tier expansions, it really has been a good year for that!

coolbeans (10 minutes ago)

I'll pour one out for Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye. Both a game and expansion I anticipate I'll really enjoy, but haven't gotten around to it.

