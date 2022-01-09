Steam Tops 28 Million Concurrent Users for First Time - News

Valve's Steam has set a new record with over 28 million concurrent users. This beat the previous record of 27.94 million set earlier this month. This is according to the SteamDB Twitter account.

Earlier today, Steam reached 28,230,853 users online at the same time.

Steam has seen significant growth starting in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2020 it had reached 18.8 million concurrent users and just a month later it had topped 23.5 million.

Valve is recently said it is "on track" to launch the Steam Deck in February 2022.

