Sega to Avoid NFTs If It is Perceived as a Money-Making Sceme

Sega last year said it was interested in experimenting with NFTs. However, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi in a management meeting, transcribed by Tweak Town, admitted there is negativity with regarding NFTs.

Satomi said there are no concrete plans with NFTs, blockchain, or play-to-earn and said if NFTs are perceived as a "money-making" scheme he would be willing to not create NFTs.

"In terms of NFT, we would like to try out various experiments and we have already started many different studies and considerations but nothing is decided at this point regarding P2E.

"There have been many announcement about this already including at overseas but there are users who shows negative reactions at this point.

"We need to carefully assess many things such as how we can mitigate the negative elements, how much we can introduce this within the Japanese regulation, what will be accepted and what will not be by the users.

"Then, we will consider this further if this leads to our mission 'Constantly Creating, Forever Captivating,' but if it is perceived as simple money-making, I would like to make a decision not to proceed."

