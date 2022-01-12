Best Action Game of 2021 - Article

The action genre was dominated by new IPs in 2021, with only one out of the four titles on our shortlist being another installment in an ongoing series. Death's Door provided an acclaimed top-down indie take on Soulslike action, while Deathloop injected roguelite elements into Arkane's usual quality action gunplay. No More Heroes and Scarlet Nexus were perhaps the more "traditional" action games of the bunch, but each added a layer of new elements to keep things fresh and engaging, with the former's psycho-kinetic abilities and the latter's variety of new skills. Only one question remains, then: whose action generated the most action at the Game of the Year polls?

The Shortlist:

Death's Door

Deathloop

No More Heroes III

Scarlet Nexus

The Winner:

Deathloop

Runner-up: No More Heroes III

Arkane has a history of producing high quality games with interesting spins on level design and core mechanics, and Deathloop is no exception. Both VGChartz users and staff felt Deathloop delivered on much of its potential, crafting a unique experience that outshone the rest of the competition in 2021. We suspect we'll be talking about Colt and Julianna's struggles for quite a while yet.

