Remedy Signs Global Agreement With Tencent for Co-op Multiplayer Game Vanguard

Remedy Entertainment announced it has signed a global development, license, and distribution agreement with Tencent for the co-operative multiplayer game, codenamed Vanguard.

Vanguard is a free-to-play, co-operative PvE shooter and is an original IP from Remedy. It combines the narrative expertise from Remedy and action gameplay into an immersive multiplayer experience. It is developed using Unreal Engine for consoles and PC.

The game is in the "proof-of-concept phase." It will have a budget in the range of a typical AAA game from Remedy. It will be co-financed by Remedy and Tencent.

Remedy will develop and publish the game worldwide, except in Asian markets, where Tencent will localize and publish the game.

"Vanguard marks Remedy’s first entry into Games-as-a-Service business model, executed by our top tier team of free-to-play experts," said Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala. "We are building something new and exciting for co-operative multiplayer space, on top of Remedy’s strengths. Expanding our capabilities to take on publishing responsibilities is the next step in the development of our company.

"We are excited for this long-term partnership with Tencent and with confidence can say that it is an excellent fit in supporting Vanguard’s ambitious plans. Vanguard is a global opportunity, and Tencent can support Remedy internationally, and lead the operations in Asia and the mobile markets."

