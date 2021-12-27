God of War Ragnarok and Sonic Frontiers Release Dates Possibly Revealed on the PlayStation Database - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,844 Views
The release dates for God of War Ragnarok and Sonic Frontiers might have possibly been leaked.
The PlayStation Database has a release of September 30, 2022 for God of War Ragnarok and November 15, 2022 for Sonic Frontiers. It is possible the release date are just a placeholder.
The confirmed PS5 and PS4 first-party lineup for 2022 also includes Horizon Forbidden West on February 18 and Gran Turismo 7 on March 4.
🚨 According To Playstation Database , God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022— PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021
🟨 Maybe it's Just Place-Holder !
🟧 #PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/g6y61iYMxC
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
With Forbidden West coming in Feb, Sep for God of War seems like good timing, with Forspoken landing in between the two.
All of the big 3D Sonic games have been Q4 releases since Sega went 3rd party. I doubt that Sonic Frontiers would ever come out much earlier than November.
As for God of War Ragnarok, it would make sense for that to come out later in the year, seeing how Sony justifiably tries to release a big exclusive somewhere from September to November every year (Gran Turismo Sport in Spider-Man in September 2018, Death Stranding in November 2019, Miles Morales in November 2020, and originally Horizon Forbidden West in late 2021).
So both could easily be palceholders, but they're EDUCATED placeholders.
Worth mentioning that September 30th is the final day of Q3 so that date could very well be a placeholder
True, but September 30 is going to be a FFriday next year, which is when Sony likes releasing these big games.
Is that their fiscal quarter end? If so, there's no way it is the right date. They'd want it to hit earlier than that so that all launch sales fall within the quarter.