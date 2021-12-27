God of War Ragnarok and Sonic Frontiers Release Dates Possibly Revealed on the PlayStation Database - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

The release dates for God of War Ragnarok and Sonic Frontiers might have possibly been leaked.

The PlayStation Database has a release of September 30, 2022 for God of War Ragnarok and November 15, 2022 for Sonic Frontiers. It is possible the release date are just a placeholder.

The confirmed PS5 and PS4 first-party lineup for 2022 also includes Horizon Forbidden West on February 18 and Gran Turismo 7 on March 4.

🚨 According To Playstation Database , God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022



🟨 Maybe it's Just Place-Holder !



🟧 #PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/g6y61iYMxC — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

