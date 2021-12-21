Hack-and-Slash Game CosmicBreak Gun & Slash Arrives December 23 - News

/ 341 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher and developer CyberStep announced the hack-and-slash game, CosmicBreak Gun & Slash, will launch for PC via Steam on December 23 for $19.99.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A hack-and-slash with the CosmicBreak characters! CosmicBreak Gun & Slash is a spin-off of CosmicBreak, an massively multiplayer online battle shooter featuring robots and humanoids! Take control of familiar characters from a top-down perspective and defeat enemy robots that come at you!

Key Features:

Push Yourself Past Your Limits Main Mode – Aim to clear all six stages, including the tutorial! In Main Mode, you can unlock weapons and characters! Time Attack Mode – In Time Attack mode, the goal is to clear the stage in the shortest time possible. Challenge Mode – The objective of this mode is to defeat incoming enemies and survive as long as possible.

Charming Characters – Unlock and control 12 of the most popular characters from CosmicBreak Universal! Characters will be released based on the number of stages you complete in Main Mode and your clear time!

– Unlock and control 12 of the most popular characters from CosmicBreak Universal! Characters will be released based on the number of stages you complete in Main Mode and your clear time! Use Your Weapons to Defeat the Enemy – Characters can equip up to two weapons, and each weapon has a main weapon and a sub-weapon. Switch between up to four weapons in your quest for victory! Weapons are randomly dropped during the game in Main Mode.

– Characters can equip up to two weapons, and each weapon has a main weapon and a sub-weapon. Switch between up to four weapons in your quest for victory! Weapons are randomly dropped during the game in Main Mode. Compete for the Best Record – Time Attack Mode and Challenge Mode are compatible with Steam leaderboards! Compete with players from all over the world to become a top ranker!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles